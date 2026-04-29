Vida Residences Saadiyat Island is expected to be completed by the end of 2027

The development sold out earlier in the year and introduces a modern, creative and community driven residential concept to Saadiyat Island

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ALAIN, a leading Abu Dhabi-based asset management company, has officially commenced construction on Vida Residences Saadiyat Island, marking a significant milestone and the arrival of the first Vida-branded residences in the UAE capital.

The project has witnessed exceptional market demand, reflecting strong investor confidence in both ALAIN’s vision and disciplined delivery approach and Emaar Hospitality Group’s ability to deliver a unique lifestyle and service quality. The project sell-out further reinforces the continued strength of Abu Dhabi’s premium residential market and the growing appetite for differentiated, amenity-rich developments on Saadiyat Island.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on-site on Saadiyat Island and was attended by senior leadership from ALAIN and Emaar Hospitality Group, alongside key consultants and project partners. The start of construction signals the transition from concept to delivery and demonstrates tangible progress on one of Saadiyat Island’s most anticipated branded residential projects.

Vida Residences Saadiyat Island will feature 121 fully furnished one-, two- and three-bedroom contemporary residences, designed to embody Vida’s signature blend of modern design, creative energy and connected living. The development is tailored for a new generation of entrepreneurs, creatives and global residents seeking inspiring spaces and seamless services.

Situated at the heart of Saadiyat Island, residents will benefit from immediate access to world-renowned cultural landmarks including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The development is also within close proximity to leading educational institutions such as New York University Abu Dhabi, Harrow International School Abu Dhabi and Lycée Louis Massignon, further enhancing its appeal for families. Complemented by Saadiyat Island’s pristine beaches and leisure destinations, the location offers a well-rounded and highly desirable living environment.

The development will offer a vibrant, lifestyle-driven environment centred around a curated plaza with retail and dining outlets, indoor and outdoor social spaces and thoughtfully designed communal areas that encourage connection and community interaction.

Designed as a pet friendly community, the development will feature a dog park, alongside family-oriented facilities such as children’s splash pads and play areas, supporting an inclusive and welcoming residential environment.

Residents will also benefit from a range of hospitality-inspired services including 24-hour concierge and security, doorman and porter services, housekeeping and laundry coordination, grocery delivery assistance and on-site property management and maintenance.

Khaled Al Khoori, Managing Director of ALAIN, said: “Breaking ground on Vida Residences Saadiyat Island represents an important milestone for ALAIN and reflects our commitment to delivering distinctive residential destinations shaped by design, community and experience. Vida’s vibrant, contemporary identity complements Saadiyat Island’s continued evolution and we are proud to introduce a development that blends creativity, connectivity and hospitality within one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after locations.”

Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Hospitality at Emaar Hospitality Group, added: “Vida Residences Saadiyat Island marks an exciting milestone for the Vida brand as we introduce our first branded residences in Abu Dhabi. The development reflects Vida’s modern, community-driven ethos and reinforces our commitment to creating design-led residential experiences that resonate with a new generation of global residents.”

Saadiyat Island continues to strengthen its position as one of the UAE’s most desirable residential and lifestyle destinations, world-class cultural institutions, natural beauty and luxury hospitality experiences. The commencement of construction at Vida Residences Saadiyat Island reflects the continued momentum of development across the island and underscores strong confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector.

Through projects such as Vida Residences Saadiyat Island, ALAIN continues to advance its strategy of partnering with globally recognised lifestyle and hospitality brands to deliver thoughtfully curated residential communities that create long-term value and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s evolving urban landscape.

For more information, visit https://www.alainam.ae/vida-residences-saadiyat-island/

About ALAIN

ALAIN is a diversified investment group active across capital investments, real estate, hospitality and education. Established in 1996, ALAIN contributes to the social and economic growth of the communities it serves through sustainable and culturally aware development.



Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, ALAIN delivers long-term value through partnerships and projects that enhance quality of life across the region. Guided by integrity, innovation and operational excellence, ALAIN creates enduring financial and social impact for its people, partners, shareholders, and communities.

Website: alainam.ae

Instagram: @alainam.ae

LinkedIn: ALAIN

Phone: 800 1144

About Vida Hotels and Resorts

Vida Hotels and Resorts, part of Emaar Hospitality Group, is a refreshingly different upscale lifestyle hotel and residences brand for the new generation of business executives, entrepreneurs, and leisure travelers.

Vida, meaning ‘life’ in Spanish, embraces warmth, simplicity, and creativity in design-led spaces. Positioned as a lively and vibrant hub where inspiring minds can create, connect, and come alive, Vida hotels are a stimulating environment where style meets convenience and interactivity.

Vida Hotels and Resorts has five properties in Dubai – Vida Dubai Mall, Vida Creek Beach, Vida Emirates Hills, Vida Creek Harbour and Vida Marina and Yacht Club.

Vida Hotels and Resorts also operates hotels and serviced residences in Egypt, Bahrain, and other key markets in the region, as well as in Dubai, and extends its service competencies to Vida Residences. www.vidahotels.com

About Emaar Hospitality Group

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure arm of Emaar Properties - the developer of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building - is a global leader in luxury and lifestyle hospitality. Headquartered in Dubai, the group oversees 28 hotels with over 5,600 keys across the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Egypt, and Türkiye.

The group’s portfolio includes premium luxury and lifestyle brands, such as Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, Palace Hotels and Resorts, and Armani Hotel Dubai, each delivering distinctive experiences that combine world-class hospitality with cultural authenticity. It also features branded residences under each hotel brand, blending style, comfort, and state-of-the-art amenities.

In partnership with Rove Hotels, the group operates an additional 10 hotels with nearly 3,600 keys, offering contemporary midscale hospitality tailored to modern travellers.

Emaar Hospitality Group manages 39 exceptional leisure assets, including championship golf courses at Dubai Hills Golf Club and Montgomerie Golf Club, polo and equestrian venues at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, and marinas such as Dubai Marina Yacht Club and Creek Marina Yacht Club, providing exceptional recreation and relaxation opportunities.

The group is also renowned for its lifestyle dining destinations, including At.mosphere, Thiptara, Li’Brasil, Zeta Seventy Seven, and Mausam, offering unforgettable culinary experiences in iconic locations.

In addition, Emaar Hospitality introduced Veo, a pioneering fitness and wellness brand focused on holistic wellbeing with personalised fitness programmes and fostering thriving communities.

Through its U By Emaar loyalty programme, the group provides personalised rewards and unique experiences, driven by innovation, sustainability, and impeccable service. For more information, visit www.emaarhospitality.com