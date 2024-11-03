Riyadh: Al Watania Poultry, a global leader in poultry production, announced the launch of the Middle East’s largest cooling plant, boasting a capacity of 17,700 kW.

The initiative underscores Al Watania’s commitment to advancing food security and supporting Saudi Arabia’s economic growth by leveraging advanced technology and enhancing the productivity of its facilities and workforce.

Ranked 24th globally in the poultry industry and providing 30% of Saudi Arabia’s poultry supply, Al Watania Poultry continues to establish itself as a cornerstone of national food security.

The new cooling plant will service multiple biothermal loads, including a high-capacity automated slaughterhouse that processes 36,000 birds per hour, alongside cooling all the cold storages and three box freezers linked to the facility. GEA has been appointed for the procurement, and construction of the plant’s systems, furthering Watania's dedication to a modern, safe, and efficient work environment.

Acting CEO Mr. Mohammed bin Hamad Alshaya commented, "At Watania Poultry, we are deeply committed to serving our community by adhering to the highest environmental standards and ensuring safe, sustainable practices that protect natural resources and uphold our principles of sustainable development.”

Al Watania Poultry’s new cooling project aims to enhance the cooling and freezing capabilities of Slaughterhouse No. 3, adding significant freezing capacity with modern energy-efficient systems that replace older setups to reduce power usage. Equipped with advanced control systems, the plant operates automatically, adjusting cooling or freezing levels based on the slaughterhouse’s needs. Temperature is continuously monitored to ensure product quality, and engineers can fully manage the plant remotely, receiving real-time reports on operating conditions and temperatures.

In line with its environmental commitments, Al Watania Poultry is actively working to reduce harmful emissions from its water treatment plants by partnering with Azzuro, a leading Dutch company in gas purification solutions, to implement biofiltration technology, capable of purifying 15,000 cubic meters of gas emissions per hour.

Additionally, the company is partnering with Tadweem Power Company and others to explore renewable energy sources and minimize diesel emissions. It is also collaborating with the Ministry of Energy and the Saudi Electricity Company, to integrate into the national grid, with an aim to substitute liquid fuels with cleaner energy sources.

A pioneer in quality standards, Al Watania holds numerous certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 22000:2018 for food safety, SQF, HACCP, BRC for food safety, Halal certification from the Food and Drug Authority, a Quality Mark from the Standards and Metrology Organization, and the Saudi GAP certification from the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. These certifications underscore Al Watania’s commitment to adhering to international quality standards throughout its operations.

About Al Watania Poultry:

Al Watania Poultry Company was established in 1977 by its founder Sheikh Suleiman Al Rajhi. The company has developed over the past decades to become a prominent economic landmark on the local and regional levels. The project is referred to as one of the largest poultry and derivatives production projects in the world, and one of the shining signs of the Saudi economy with its unique equipment and capabilities, and advanced technology that is considered the latest of its kind in this field.

The company is one of the largest production companies in the world and contributes significantly to achieving food security and self-sufficiency for the Kingdom in poultry and its various products through its distinction in integration in all stages of poultry production (grandmothers, mothers, hatcheries, broilers, feed, slaughterhouses, chicken meat manufacturing).

The company's vision is to support food security by supplying local, Arab and international markets with the finest poultry products slaughtered according to Islamic law and using the latest technologies and systems that preserve the environment and achieve the highest safety standards with the highest levels of productivity and growth, thus keeping pace with plans to expand food security and increase local production aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030. For more information, visit https://alwatania.sa/en/home/