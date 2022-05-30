Dubai, UAE – The successful family-run restaurant chain Al Safadi announces the re-opening of its Sheikh Zayed Road branch in DIFC with a new modern look to offer loyal and new customers a comfortable and relaxing venue to enjoy the best of Lebanese cuisine.

The renovated DIFC branch, which has a seating capacity of 360 shows off Al Safadi’s new brand image. The location has two floors to cater to a variety of people, including residents, tourists, and businesspeople within the area.

The interiors showcase an elegant and airy design, with furniture in beige and gold colours and huge windows allowing diners to view the city during the day and in the evening.

Staying true to its motto of offering excellent authentic Lebanese cuisine with a 'homemade' experience, the Al Safadi menu is packed with fresh home-cooked goodness made with love and using the freshest authentic Lebanese ingredients, offering diners rich sun-kissed Mediterranean flavours with the delicate spices and herbs of the Levant. In addition, the menu includes cold and hot appetizers, soups, meat dishes, shawarma, sandwiches, barbecue, refreshing juices, cold beverages, and mouthwatering desserts.

Al Safadi restaurant has an open kitchen concept giving diners total visibility of the culinary team who prepares the orders. There is also an oven where pieces of bread are freshly baked and served hot on the customers’ tables.

“We are delighted to announce that we have re-opened our DIFC outlet with a fresh new look but with the same spirit and commitment to deliver the best Lebanese cuisine. Over the years, our restaurants have become a go-to destination for families, friends, leisure, and business travellers. We have been mastering Lebanese dining in Dubai since 2000, and we are proud to say that our time-honoured recipes are enjoyed by thousands of our guests from the UAE and around the world who return to dine with us year after year,” said Fadi Al Safadi, CEO.

Al Safadi now operates five branches, a key milestone as the brand celebrates its 22 years of business operation. The first Al Safadi Restaurant opened in Deira in 2000, followed by the Sheikh Zayed Road branch in 2004 and Umm Al Sheif in 2017. In 2018, the branch at The Pointe opened, while the newest branch in Motor City welcomed guests in 2021.

Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from 10:00am to 2:00am. Follow us on @alsafadirestaurants or visit https://alsafadi.ae/

About Al Safadi

Al Safadi is a family-run restaurant chain co-founded by Lebanese businessman Fadi Al Safadi. The famous restaurant has been pioneering fine Lebanese dining in Dubai since 2000. From humble beginnings on the Al Rigga Road in ‘old Dubai’, Al Safadi has grown with the city to serve an eclectic mix of international business leaders, financiers, government officials, tourists from all corners of the earth, and thousands of loyal customers from all walks of life across Dubai and the GCC. Al Safadi has five branches – Umm Al Sheif, Rigga Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, The Pointe, and Motor City.