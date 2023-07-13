Al Rayan Bank, the UK’s oldest and most successful Islamic bank, has officially opened its new 10,000 sq.ft London Head Office at an exclusive ceremony in West London.

The opening ceremony was hosted on 5 July by His Excellency Sheikh Hamad Bin Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani, Vice Chairman of Masraf Al Rayan QPSC, Mr. Fahad bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, GCEO and Michael Williams, Chairman of Al Rayan Bank PLC, who both spoke of the transformative effect the new head office would have in bringing the bank’s London teams together for the first time to better serve customers.

The event was attended by VIPs, including His Excellency Fahad bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom, as well as key clients and board members from Al Rayan Bank (UK) and its parent bank in Qatar, Masraf Al Rayan.

The five-floor, 18th century building on Stratford Place W1C was acquired in 2022 and has since undergone a major, high-specification renovation to provide grade-A office space and first-class facilities for customers, while maintaining its original features.

Sheikh Hamad Bin Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani, Vice Chairman of Masraf Al Rayan, said: “The opening of these new head office represents a significant milestone in our journey and solidifies Al Rayan Bank’s position as the leading provider of Islamic finance in the UK.

“Importantly, this Grade A office space will also bring our London teams together under one roof for the first time, fostering collaboration and synergy and allowing us to better serve our customers.

“The remarkable progress of Al Rayan Bank is a testament to the Group’s unwavering commitment to excellence and we remain steadfast in our commitment to support the organisation and its team as they drive innovation and set new standards.”

Fahad Al Khalifa, Group CEO of Masraf Al Rayan, stated: “The opening of our new London headquarters is an important achievement for the Masraf Al Rayan Group, solidifying our standing as a prominent financial institution.

By strategically investing in this endeavor, we strengthen our international presence and enhance our ability to cater to the needs of our customers both locally and globally. This cutting-edge facility exemplifies our unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled service and excellence to our valued customers.”

Michael Williams, Chairman of Al Rayan Bank, said: “Our new head office represents more than just an impressive physical space – it is a flagship for the wider group, evidencing our commitment to growth, and to serving our customers with the utmost dedication.

“It’s a move that follows a particularly strong period of growth for the bank. We delivered a record financial performance last year, driven by our new strategic focus on commercial and premier banking, and we are well placed to continue to grow and build on the benefits that our new strategy and head office will deliver.”

The new head office will provide both commercial and premier banking services to customers and act as the base for the bank’s board and executive management teams.

The space will also act as a location for colleagues from Masraf Al Rayan, Al Rayan Bank’s Qatari parent, and colleagues from the bank’s operational office in Birmingham to meet and work, and boasts an exclusive customer lounge featuring and an impressive roof terrace with views across London’s West End.