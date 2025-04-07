Dubai: Al Masaood Power Division, part of a leading business conglomerate in Abu Dhabi, Al Masaood Group, is set to showcase new decarbonisation technology from its long-standing global partner, Volva Penta, at the 49th edition of the Middle East Energy exhibition and conference.

The event, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 7 to 9, is a platform for energy industry professionals to connect with global energy providers, explore innovative products and solutions that are revolutionizing the energy sector, and establish enduring business connections.

Al Masaood Power Division will be exhibiting Volvo Penta’s scalable battery energy storage subsystem as well as their hydrogen dual fuel engine at booth H7 E10. The subsystem is designed for rapid charging and discharging in industrial applications featuring energy-dense batteries. The solution’s energy and power are optimised to meet operational and business requirements.

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power Division, said: “Al Masaood Power Division remains committed to contributing to a net-zero future through low-emissions, high-performance solutions. The products we are showcasing from Volvo Penta are aimed at doing just that – they are designed to be reliable and high performance while supporting evolving energy needs . We are pleased to be here at Middle East Energy as it is a key platform in our goal to help achieve a greener future for both Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

Volvo Penta will additionally present its hydrogen dual fuel solution based on their Stage V D8 combustion engine. It is able to run on a hydrogen-diesel mix and is geared towards helping businesses navigate the energy transition. The company’s combustion engine platform is already certified to run on hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO), with some such as their D17 genset engine slated for renewable fuel development.

Hannes Norrgren, President Industrial, Volvo Penta, said: “we place a strong customer-first focus in our decarbonisation strategy, from ensuring that our combustion engines are emissions compliant and ready for renewable fuel adoption in the near future, to co-engineering reliable and high performing battery energy storage subsystems that are fit for purpose. Presenting our solutions with Al Masaood Power Division at Middle East Energy is an excellent opportunity to highlight the progression of our sustainable power generation solutions among industry peers and energy providers from around the world.”

In this edition, Middle East Energy prioritised five major product sectors that are leading the way in the energy transition as the world moves towards a diverse, digitised, and sustainable future. These sectors include Smart Solutions, Renewable and Clean Energy, Back-up Generators and Critical Power, Transmission and Distribution, and Energy Consumption and Management.

-Ends-

About Al Masaood Power Division

Al Masaood Power Division represents mtu, a Rolls Royce Solution in the UAE, Bahrain, and Iraq, Volvo Penta in the UAE and Bahrain, and Leroy Somer in the UAE, providing the highest standards of after sales services. The Division’s professional team possesses cutting edge technological knowledge and know-how and can plan and execute both customized and efficient solutions for its customers.

