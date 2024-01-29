Dubai - Al Futtaim Willis (AFW), a leading insurance broker in the region, part of global insurance broking giant Willis Towers Watson (WTW) and iO Health, an AI and Healthcare digital innovation company, are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and bring transformative healthcare solutions to all AFW clients in the region using the iO Health intelligent care journey platform.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance the healthcare experience for clients of Al Futtaim Willis by offering exclusive benefits, chronic conditions journey management, discounts, complementary services, digital support, and awareness sessions through the innovative services provided by iO Health. The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to revolutionize the healthcare sector in the region and enhance the overall healthcare and wellbeing journey of patients.

Ken Maw, Managing Director of AFW, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This collaboration marks a significant step in our journey to redefine the healthcare landscape in the UAE.” Carole Khalife, General Manager Strategy, Growth & Innovation of AFW added, “By integrating iO Health's advanced digital solutions into our offerings, we aim to empower our clients with comprehensive and accessible healthcare options, contributing to their overall wellbeing”.

Dr Haidar Al Yousuf, CEO of iO Health, shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, "We are excited to partner with Al Futtaim Willis to bring about positive changes in the healthcare ecosystem. Our Intelligent Care Journey Platform aligns perfectly with Al Futtaim Willis' goals of promoting preventive health, and together, we can leverage technology to make healthcare services more efficient, convenient, and personalized."

iO Health utilizes the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Twin Technology to deliver precise patient care, predict and improve health outcomes, and enable data-driven decision-making. The Intelligent Care Journey Platform analyses vast amounts of healthcare data to offer personalized and proactive care plans, ensuring that individuals receive tailored medical attention and support.

Al Futtaim Willis is a leading advocate of wellbeing and preventive health, with long-term goals towards a healthier community while minimizing healthcare costs for its clients. This collaboration between Al Futtaim Willis and iO Health represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of transformative healthcare solutions in the region. By joining forces, both companies are confident that this partnership will set new benchmarks for delivering high-quality, accessible, and digitally enabled healthcare services to individuals and organizations across the region.

About Al Futtaim Willis:

Al Futtaim Willis is a joint venture company between Al Futtaim and Willis Towers Watson, a leading global insurance advisory, broking, and solutions company with 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. The company specializes in offering a wide range of insurance and risk management solutions to clients across various industries and is committed to providing exceptional service and tailored insurance solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.

About iO Health:

iO Health is a health tech company, focused on creating care journeys to transform healthcare delivery with a focus on making care proactive, personalized, and outcome driven. iO health focuses on the humanization of healthcare with the use of Artificial Intelligence and other digital technologies.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Aakhir Rizvi

Senior Marketing Executive – Al Futtaim Willis

Email: aakhir.rizvi@wtwco.com