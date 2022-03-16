Ezz El-Din: We are privileged to collaborate with the finest service providers to ensure a premium luxury experience to the residents of CFC project.

Cairo: Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate (AFGRE), the real estate development and operations arm of Al-Futtaim Group, announced the launch of the new phase of “Aura” apartments in Cairo Festival City (CFC). The launch comes after the outstanding business progress rate in “Aura” apartments, which has reached over 60%, including 404 fully-finished smart units, with areas ranging from 130 to 240 square meters on an area of 56,359 square meters in total. The entire project is scheduled to be fully delivered in 2023.

Eng. Ashraf Ezz El Din, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate (AFGRE), expressed his delight saying, “The launch of the new phase of “Aura” comes in line with our commitment to deliver an exceptional residential experience for our clients, and the state’s expansion in the construction of smart cities. “Aura” apartments are offered for purchase with a 10% down payment and a convenient 8-year payment plan to comply with the needs of its customers in exchange for high-quality, luxurious products that ensure their comfort and safety.”

“Likewise, Al Futtaim Group Real Estate is keen on providing its clients with modern technological solutions, meeting the latest international standards through collaborating with the finest suppliers and technology service providers," Ezz El Din elaborated.

Moreover, Ezz El Din explained: “Aura’s fully finished smart units offer trailblazing remote-monitoring solutions for all home appliances through a smartphone App. In addition, all units enjoy efficient central air-conditioning systems, as well as automatic gate systems through collaborating with Easy Life Technologies, which specializes in providing smart city technology systems in the MENA Region. Furthermore, the luxurious units offer QuadPlay services at speeds of up to 1000 Mbps in collaboration with Etisalat Misr."

“Since we have first ventured into the Egyptian market, Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate has been implementing an aspiring plan based on four key pillars. These pillars include: selecting a strategic location, introducing integrated mixed-use communities with its residential, administrative, commercial, touristic and entertainment projects for the first time in Egypt, enhancing quality and efficiency of its proposed projects, along with the high-end standards of its after-sales service. Thus, Cairo Festival City became Egypt’s most sought-after destination for well-renowned investors and elites seeking the luxury of living, with a business completion rate of about 80%,” Ezz El Din added.

It's worth noting that all concrete works and external finishes have been completed. On the other hand, interior finishes and agriculture for the first phase of “Aura” residential units are underway and expected to be fully delivered this year. Located in the heart of New Cairo, neighboring the Cairo Festival City management project “The Podium” and the “Retail Strip”, all “Aura” apartments finishes have been carefully selected in cooperation with the best suppliers, using the finest materials.

About Cairo Festival City:

Cairo Festival City’s lifestyle and amenities truly captivate the world’s attention, while setting a higher benchmark for integrated mixed-use community living, with many choices at hand. Setting the best example of a self-sustaining eco-friendly “City within a City”, CFC offers remarkable experiences for every resident, tenant and visitor with its avant-garde villas, lavishing apartments, high-end administrative offices, elite shopping mall, world-class hotels, international school, sports arena, state-of-the-art service centers, and sophisticated automotive park.