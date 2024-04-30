• Including villas and townhouses designed according to the highest standards characterised by high-quality finishes.

• “Tilal” is one of the main elements of the Al Areen masterplan, which will be an important tourist and residential destination.

• The project includes facilities to serve the Tilal residential neighbourhood.

• Areen Holding Company receives reservations for the first phase of the project at a platform in City Centre Bahrain from May 1 to 11, 2024.

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Under the patronage of His Excellency Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Al Areen Holding Company, a prominent player in the real estate industry, inaugurated the Tilal project in the presence of a number of officials, guests and media personnel. In conjunction, the company launched a special platform at City Centre Bahrain from May 1 to 11, 2024, to promote the project and receive reservations for the first phase.

Tilal residential project is located within the master plan of Areen. It consists of villas and townhouses featuring modern designs in line with modern trends in construction, considering the unique lifestyle of the Bahraini family and its requirements. Each unit also features high-quality finishes, taking into account environmental sustainability.

On the occasion, His Excellency Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa praised the comprehensive attention given to architectural and real estate development in the Kingdom by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the firm interest of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He pointed out that Tilal uniquely embodies the cultural advancement witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain and the development of its architectural scene.

Furthermore, His Excellency noted the high quality and standards that characterise the residential units, stressing that the new project will constitute a notable addition to residential communities in the Kingdom, due to its facilities that reflect modern trends in construction and design to create sustainable cities.

On his part, Shaikh Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa, Managing Director of Al Areen Holding Company, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa for his support and assistance to the company. At the same time, he expressed gratitude to all the official and private bodies, especially RERA, for their unlimited support for the Al Areen masterplan, which will be a landmark in Kingdom’s economic and tourism landscape.

He commented, “We are proud to launch this project through which the exceptional features of the modern Areen masterplan are evident. This project will be a prominent residential destination with a distinguished location near the five-star Raffles Al Areen Palace Hotel.” The Managing Director also called on interested parties to book reservations at the platform launched by the company at City Centre Bahrain from May 1 to 11, 2024.

It is worth noting that the Areen masterplan is a leading upscale destination for residence, hospitality, entertainment and business. It will include a new city with an area of two million square metres of which 1.5 million square metres are built area, accommodating about 25,000 people, in addition to housing commercial offices, retail units, restaurants, hotels, health and educational facilities, and a range of residential communities. The project is situated near Al Areen Wildlife Park in the southern region of the Kingdom of Bahrain and close to the Bahrain International Circuit and Al Dana Amphitheatre.

About Al Areen Holding

Al Areen Holding is a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, dedicated to creating exceptional residential, commercial and hospitality projects. With a commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability, Al Areen Holding strives to exceed customer expectations and contribute to the economic growth of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company’s diverse portfolio showcases its expertise and vision for the future of Bahrain's real estate sector.

A press release prepared by Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L on behalf of Al Areen Holding Co.

For more information and media inquiries please contact:

Hussain Nasser

+973 17732797 - +973 37701002

hnasser@mediascenebh.com – info@mediascenebh.com