Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development announced its participation in the 8th edition of the International Security National Resilience Exhibition (ISNR), hosted under the patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, from May 21st to May 23rd, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The exhibition serves as a dynamic platform that brings together officials from national security and cybersecurity, purchasers, and stakeholders from both the public and private sectors. It seeks to elevate best practices and fast-track the adoption of innovative strategies in resilience, prevention, and response, thereby empowering our national and cyber security communities to effectively address and mitigate the escalating threats they face.

Khalifa Fund's participation will involve supporting four pioneering Emirati businesses in the Information Technology and Communication sector, particularly in the field of cybersecurity, to showcase their innovative products and services. This underscores the Fund's commitment to its mission of encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship in thriving sectors, and its dedicated efforts to empower SMEs that are poised to make significant contributions to the UAE’s future economic sectors, including cybersecurity.

Companies exhibiting with the support of Khalifa Fund include: FONAK Integrated Technology Systems, leading providers of customized ELV systems, offering integrated, state-of-the-art audiovisual services and security solutions tailored to diverse client needs; Al Fahad Security Solutions, specialists in advanced safety and security systems, delivering comprehensive intelligence and security solutions to safeguard public and private enterprises; Cyber 50 Defense, front-runners in cybersecurity services, providing cybersecurity consulting, managed security, networking, data analytics, and cloud solutions; and finally, Fala Information Technology, innovators in software development, offering extensive IT solutions including ERP systems, security solutions, E-solutions & Commerce, hardware and network, and IT infrastructure.

Her Excellency Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development stated: “Our engagement reflects our steadfast commitment to nurturing and empowering Emirati entrepreneurs operating within priority sectors. By promoting the visibility of these companies, we do more than just showcase their innovative products and services; we also provide them with an essential platform for expanding and growing their businesses through meetings and interactions with industry experts and international buyers, allowing them to build on business networks. Such international exhibitions are important for them to boost their knowledge and keep them updated about the latest trends and breakthroughs in the fields of information technology and cybersecurity. Additionally, it amplifies their chances to forge strategic partnerships and gain comprehensive insights into the competitive dynamics of the global market.”

She added: "Technology companies play a pivotal role in diversifying the UAE’s economy and boosting our non-oil economic sectors. Through support for their participation in such exhibitions, Khalifa Fund contributes to enhancing the UAE's reputation as a technologically advanced destination and a hub for innovation in cybersecurity, as well as other key fields within the ICT sector."

The eighth edition of the exhibition, ISNR 2024, will feature leading specialist speakers from across the globe to uncover the latest trends and developments in vital fields that enhance national security through technological solutions. Additionally, this edition will see the ISNR Innovation Awards returning. This unique and competitive feature is open to all ISNR Abu Dhabi exhibitors willing to use the event as a platform to officially release their disruptive innovation to the security market

-Ends-

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cameron Hurrion

KBS Strategies

cameron@kbsstrategies.com