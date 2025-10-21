In line with its humanitarian and social responsibility and as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Al Ansari Exchange, the leading provider of remittance and foreign exchange services in the UAE, has announced the signing of a new donation agreement with Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health. Under the agreement, Al Ansari Exchange will contribute AED 50 million to support the construction of the “Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital”, Dubai’s first integrated and comprehensive cancer hospital.

This donation marks a continuation of the long-standing strategic partnership between Al Ansari Exchange and Al Jalila Foundation, aimed at enhancing the healthcare sector in the UAE. As part of the agreement, Al Jalila Foundation will add Al Ansari Exchange’s name to the Imaging Diagnostic Suite 2 at the hospital, in appreciation of the company’s generous contribution and its impactful role in supporting this humanitarian initiative.

Commenting on this initiative, Mohammad A. Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Exchange, stated, “We are delighted to be part of this vital project that will make a real difference in the lives of cancer patients. Our contribution to the development of the diagnostic imaging suite at the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital reflects our deep belief in the importance of social responsibility in the UAE and our dedication to being active partners in initiatives that enhance quality of life and provide healthcare to those most in need.”

He added, “We are proud to support this charitable endeavor, which embodies the values of giving and solidarity, and we look forward to witnessing its positive impact on patients and their faamilies — a reflection of our unwavering commitment to supporting humanitarian and healthcare initiatives that bring meaningful change to our community.”

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation said: “We are proud to join hands with Al Ansari Exchange, a true example of meaningful community partnership that advances our mission and makes a lasting impact. This generous donation will significantly support diagnostic and treatment services at the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, allowing us to raise the standard of patient care and strengthen our ability to provide integrated, patient-focused services, in line with Dubai Health’s promise: ‘Patient First’”.



Designed with environmentally sustainable principles, The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital is designed to offer integrated services ranging from early diagnosis and specialised treatment to holistic care, delivered by multidisciplinary medical teams. The hospital will also focus on research and clinical trials, aiming to set a new benchmark for cancer care.

