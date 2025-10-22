Abu Dhabi, UAE – Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG), the UAE’s national food champion uniting five trusted brands – Al Ain Farms, Marmum Dairy, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira Poultry’s Golden Eggs, and Saha Arabian Farms—has signed a three-year agreement with Al Dahra Group at Global Food Week. The partnership secures a dedicated local supply of premium raw milk from Al Dahra Group’s dairy farms in Al Ain, supporting end-to-end dairy production at AAFG’s facilities, including Marmum Dairy.

The strategic collaboration marks a major step toward advancing the UAE’s food security goals, reinforcing the nation’s drive to build a resilient, self-sufficient food production ecosystem. Sourcing raw milk from within the country allows AAFG to deliver fresher, high-quality dairy to consumers while supporting national priorities for self-sufficiency and resilient supply chains.

“Through this agreement, we will ensure a consistent supply of quality raw milk for our operations, most notably Marmum Dairy, while strengthening the broader UAE dairy ecosystem,” said Hassan Safi, Group CEO of Al Ain Farms Group. “AAFG is deeply committed to local sourcing, empowering domestic farmers, and building resilient supply networks that ensure families across the UAE have access to fresh, high-quality nourishment every day.”

Arnoud van den Berg, Group CEO of Al Dahra Group, commented: “This transformative partnership with Al Ain Farms Group represents a milestone in the evolution of the UAE dairy sector. We are proud to announce it at Global Food Week, demonstrating our commitment to delivering uncompromising quality raw milk that will support Marmum's operations and strengthen the UAE's local production capabilities. This collaboration embodies our dedication to providing consumers with the finest dairy products while bolstering the nation's food security.”

The signing at Global Food Week symbolizes the growing collaboration between national champions to accelerate the UAE’s transition toward a sustainable, integrated food system. Together, Al Ain Farms Group and Al Dahra Group are setting a new benchmark for local sourcing partnerships that deliver real, long-term value for the country and its people.