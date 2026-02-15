Under the umbrella of the National Alliance for Civil Development Work and the auspices of the Ministry of Social Solidarity

Cairo — Al Ahram Beverages Company announced its partnership with Sonaa El Khair Foundation and participation in the fourth edition of “Al-Manfaz – Every Day Has a Story” initiative, held under the umbrella of the National Alliance for Civil Development Work and the auspices of the Ministry of Social Solidarity. As part of this effort, the company is providing 2,500 Ramadan food boxes and 60,000 iftar meals throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

This contribution reflects the company's expanded sustainability and social impact strategy, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to supporting the most vulnerable families and contributing to national economic empowerment efforts.

This year, “Al-Manfaz” aims to distribute 200,000 food boxes and renovate approximately 100 kitchens for families in need across Egypt, helping improve citizens’ daily quality of life and prioritizing essential needs through collaborative development efforts.

Al Ahram Beverages Company's participation stems from its belief that effective community work is built on partnership and alignment with national efforts. The company recognizes that real, sustainable impact begins with meeting basic needs and supporting the most vulnerable groups. This initiative exemplifies the private sector's role in enhancing social stability and improving quality of life, reinforcing the company's view of social responsibility as a long-term commitment rather than a seasonal activity.

Nikolay Mladenov, Managing Director of Al Ahram Beverages Company, stated: "Participation in “Al-Manfaz” initiative reflects our core philosophy of contributing to national economic growth by supporting local industry and boosting exports, while advancing our environmental and social commitments, including economic empowerment and supporting the most vulnerable groups."

He added: "Supporting communities in Egypt has always been, and will remain, central to our strategy. More than 90% of our raw materials are sourced locally, demonstrating our confidence in Egypt’s capabilities and future potential.”

Mladenov emphasized that unifying private-sector efforts under one national initiative maximizes impact and ensures support reaches the largest number of beneficiaries, , fostering a culture of community participation and shared responsibility.

Cherine Aidarous, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Al Ahram Beverages Company, stated: "Our partnership with Sonaa El Khair Foundation in ‘Al-Manfaz’ initiative is an integral part of our comprehensive sustainability and social impact strategy, which aims to create tangible impact in the lives of the most vulnerable families, enhance economic empowerment, and reinforce the values of social solidarity."

She added: "This year, our participation includes preparing and distributing more than 2,500 Ramadan food boxes and over 60,000 iftar meals throughout the holy month—averaging 2,000 meals every day. Additionally, we are distributing more than 40,000 bottles of "Fayrouz" Egypt’s first natural fruit flavored malt beverage, bringing joy and refreshment to Egyptian families throughout the holy month of Ramadan.”

Aidarous continued “Our initiatives extend across multiple tracks, including supporting more than 260 male and female entrepreneurs in over seven governorates through our partnership with Orange Corners Egypt. We also empower women artisans economically through our partnership with the Gozour Foundation's Salil program, creating sustainable economic opportunities for women."

She affirmed that Al Ahram Beverages Company’s sustainability strategy spans economic, social, and environmental dimensions—including natural resource preservation and responsible water management, and aligns with Egypt Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

For more than 120 years, Al Ahram Beverages Company has placed investment in people and the community at the center of its corporate culture, ensuring its initiatives deliver tangible and sustainable impact across Egypt’s governorates.