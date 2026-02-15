Ramallah, Palestine: Arab Palestinian Investment Company announced its consolidated preliminary unaudited financial results for 2025. APIC Chairman and CEO Tarek Aggad stated that the company achieved record revenues in 2025 of USD 1.31 billion, marking a 16.84% year-on-year increase. EBITDA rose by 9.06% to reach USD 74.85 million. The group’s net income amounted to USD 14.34 million excluding the impact of the hyperinflation accounting standard in Turkey, which totaled USD 6.68 million. After applying this standard, net profit stood at USD 7.66 million, representing a 5.58% decline year on year. Net profits attributed to the company’s shareholders grew by 1.35% and amounted to USD 8.13 million. Earnings per share amounted to USD 0.05, reflecting a decline of 13.9%, noting that the outstanding shares were increased from 125 million to 160 million shares in 2025.

Total assets in 2025 amounted to USD 992.4 million, an increase of 17.5% over 2024, while net equity attributed to the company’s shareholders amounted to USD 229.3 million, an increase of 21.5%.

Aggad stated that 2025 was an exceptionally challenging year, as the company confronted various significant challenges both locally and regionally due to the ongoing devastating war on Gaza for the third consecutive year, the escalation of Israeli attacks in the West Bank and the persistent economic recession resulting from the Israeli occupation’s withholding of Palestinian Authority funds. Consequently, the Palestinian government was unable to pay the full salaries of its employees or to fulfill its financial obligations to the private sector, which in turn adversely affected the performance of the group’s companies. He added that the Palestinian Authority’s direct and indirect delayed debts to APIC subsidiaries reached unprecedented levels and amounted to approximately USD 150 million in 2025, with an average financing cost of around USD 7.5 million. In addition to the ongoing external headwinds in Turkey resulting from the application of International Accounting Standard #29, where the company incurred non-cash losses of approximately USD 6.85 million in 2025.

Aggad went on to add that despite these challenges, the company delivered acceptable profits for its shareholders and achieved several significant milestones. The secondary offering to APIC shareholders was significantly oversubscribed by 180%, surpassing the targeted capital of USD 30 million to reach USD 54.3 million. This strong response reflects shareholder confidence in APIC’s strategic vision and long-term resilience despite the severe economic and geopolitical challenges facing Palestine and the region. Furthermore, the successful issuance of USD 120 million bond, with the participation of prestigious financial institutions, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, further underscores APIC’s credibility on the global stage and its robust operational efficiency.

Within the framework of a strategic national alliance, APIC, in collaboration with Bank of Palestine and Massader Natural Resources & Infrastructure Development Company, has established TAQA for Sustainable Projects Development Company to enhance sustainable investments in Palestine’s renewable energy sector. Aggad stressed that investing in renewable energy is no longer merely an option but a national imperative, essential for building an independent and sustainable economy. Palestine holds significant potential in solar energy, and through this partnership, it aims to transform natural resources into productive projects that generate added value, create employment opportunities and serve as a catalyst for both economic and social development.

Aggad emphasized that the APIC remains committed to its pioneering role in the communities within which it operates. In 2025, the company allocated around USD 1.2 million to social responsibility, supporting numerous associations and institutions dedicated to orphans, individuals with special needs, mental health, healthcare, education, and youth, among others.

APIC is a public shareholding investment company listed on the Palestine Exchange (PEX: APIC). It holds diversified investments across the manufacturing, trade, distribution and service sectors in Palestine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Turkey through its group of subsidiaries: Siniora Food Industries Company; Unipal General Trading Company; Palestine Automobile Company; Medical Supplies and Services Company; National Aluminum and Profiles Company (NAPCO); Reema Hygienic Paper Company; Sky Advertising and Promotion Company; Arab Leasing Company and Arab Palestinian Storage and Cooling Company. The company also peruses investment and geographic diversification beyond Palestine and across regional and global markets through its investment arm APIC Capital, which manages a portfolio combining direct stakes in private and publicly listed companies alongside investments in a select group of leading private equity and venture capital funds. APIC employs over 3400 staff through its group of subsidiaries. For more information, visit https://apic.ps/