Doha, Qatar – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Snoonu Trading and Services L.L.C to support QCDC’s digital transformation and expand how career development services are delivered across Qatar’s education and training landscape.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Executive Director of QCDC, and Mr. Hamad Mubarak Al Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu, and establishes a framework for joint work that strengthens the digital infrastructure surrounding QCDC programs: improving access to services, and enabling more efficient, data-informed delivery for students, parents, educators, and career practitioners. It also supports the development of digital tools that make QCDC services easier to access and navigate, with a primary focus on expanding the reach of QCDC’s ‘Al-Dileela’ career counseling program.

Leveraging Snoonu’s advanced technology infrastructure, ‘Al-Dileela’ will be available through the “Snoonu City” section of the Snoonu app, providing a smoother journey from service discovery to booking and participation. Delivered virtually, ‘Al-Dileela’ connects users with qualified career guidance and development experts through structured one-to-one sessions that help youth make informed decisions at key education and career transition points. The integration enhances the user experience and reinforces the human connection at the heart of counseling by reducing friction, improving responsiveness, and enabling beneficiaries across Qatar to access timely support with ease.

Mr. Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji said: “Career development today is shaped by how quickly people can access reliable guidance, opportunities, and learning experiences. This MoU reflects QCDC’s commitment to modernizing the ways we serve our community; building digital pathways that make our programs easier to reach, simpler to navigate, and stronger in measurable impact. Together with Snoonu, we aim to elevate service quality, improve participant experience, and support national priorities in education, training, and human capital development.”

Mr. Hamad Mubarak Al Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu, said: “We are proud to partner with QCDC in a collaboration that reflects Snoonu’s commitment to advancing digital transformation across community and education services. By leveraging our advanced technology infrastructure through the Snoonu app, we aim to make career guidance more seamless and flexible for youth and families, helping empower the next generation and support human development in Qatar.”

This collaboration aligns within Qatar’s national digital transformation agenda and the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasize human development and the modernization of services through innovation. By strengthening digital touchpoints around education and training programs, while improving operational efficiency and insight, QCDC aims to make career development support more responsive to evolving learner needs and labor-market priorities.

About Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

To learn more about Qatar Career Development Center's initiatives and programs, please visit the website: www.qcdc.org.qa

For any media inquiries, please contact: qcdc@qf.org.qa