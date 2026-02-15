Madinah Al-Minawarah: TAIBA, a leading player in Saudi hospitality sector, announced its participation as a strategic partner in the third edition of the Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2026, organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah Al-Munawarah, and is scheduled to take place at the King Salman International Convention and Exhibition Center from March 30 to April 1, 2026.

The forum represents the largest global gathering of Umrah tour operators, investors, developers, hospitality leaders, technology innovators, and a wide range of stakeholders within the hospitality industry.

TAIBA's participation as a Strategic Partner stem from its significant role in supporting and advancing the hospitality sector and contributing to the development of integrated and sustainable visitor experiences. This aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and reinforces Madinah's position as a leading global destination for Umrah and Ziyarah.

In this context, Sultan Al-Otaibi, Chief Executive Officer of TAIBA, stated: "Thanks to its deep-rooted expertise, TAIBA has been able to build an integrated hospitality platform covering investment, development, and operations, with a focus on experience quality and prioritizing visitor needs. From this perspective, we are proud of our strategic partnership in the Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2026, which represents a key platform for exchanging expertise and enhancing collaboration in the hospitality sector".

This year's forum is expected to feature over 160 speakers, 150 exhibitors, and attract over 40,000 visitors. In addition, more than 5,000 Umrah-related agreements are anticipated to be signed, reflecting the forum's significant economic and service impact on the sector.

Al-Otaibi added: "At TAIBA, we believe that enhancing the Umrah and Ziyarah experience begins with the integration of roles among service providers, the adoption of innovative solutions, and investment in people and place. Through our participation, we seek to share our expertise and expand our positive impact in a way that meets the aspirations of the Guests of Allah and strengthens Madinah's position as a sustainable global hospitality destination".

It is noteworthy that the forum will discuss key issues in the hospitality sector, unify joint efforts to develop the industry and elevate the visitor experience, exchange ideas between decision-makers and service providers, establish a unified service communication framework, shift from individual to collective efforts, innovate solutions to address existing challenges, and transform them into promising future opportunities within new horizons for the Umrah and Ziyarah sector.

About TAIBA:

TAIBA is a publicly listed Saudi joint-stock company on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) under the trading symbol 4090, headquartered in Riyadh. The company traces its legacy back to 1976 and has extensive experience in developing, operating, and managing hospitality, commercial, and residential assets—reflecting its commitment to delivering refined and integrated hospitality experiences.

TAIBA’s operational portfolio includes over 40 properties with more than 8,000 hotel keys across a wide network of hotels and facilities throughout the Kingdom. The company is currently developing over 8 new hotel projects, reinforcing its strategic expansion and presence in key destinations.

TAIBA operates more than 12 hotel brands, including local Saudi brands such as Makarem, and international brands through strategic partnerships with global hospitality leaders like Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, IHG, Accor, and Millennium, offering a diverse and high-quality hospitality experience.

As a strategic partner to both public and private entities, TAIBA actively contributes to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 by developing premium hospitality destinations that elevate the experience of tourists, guests, and visitors, and enhance the quality of life across Saudi cities—including holy cities and other strategically significant locations.

TAIBA adopts a flexible operational model that includes:

Direct investment and development

Strategic investment partnerships

Asset management

Operation of hotels, facilities, and commercial and residential real estate

This model enables the company to expand efficiently across sectors and regions while maintaining the highest standards of quality and operational excellence.

