‌Gold prices rose more than 1% on Friday as weaker than expected U.S. inflation data reignited hopes ​for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, offsetting concerns from stronger than expected jobs data earlier ​in the week.

Spot ​gold was up 1.5% at $4,992.27 per ounce as of 09:12 a.m. ET (1412 GMT), and up 0.6% so far this week. Bullion fell about 3% on ⁠Thursday, hitting its lowest in nearly a week.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery rose 1.3% to $5,013.60 per ounce.

"Gold, and particularly silver, is enjoying a relief rally after a mild January CPI reading eased nerves stoked by Wednesday’s strong employment report," said ​Tai Wong, ‌an independent metals trader.

CPI ⁠COMES IN LOWER ⁠THAN EXPECTED

Spot silver climbed 2.7% to $78.72 per ounce, snapping back from an 11% decline in the ​previous session. It was on track for a weekly gain ‌of 1.2%.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% ⁠in January, below economists' expectations of a 0.3% increase, following an unrevised 0.3% gain in December, the Labor Department said.

Market participants currently anticipate a total of 63 basis points in rate cuts this year, with the first expected in July, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Non-yielding bullion tends to do well in low interest-rate environments.

Meanwhile, data on Wednesday showed the United States added 130,000 jobs in January, compared with analysts' estimates of 70,000.

China's gold demand stayed strong ahead of the Lunar New Year, ‌while in India, the market flipped to a discount.

ANZ ⁠analysts raised their Q2 gold forecast to $5,800/oz from $5,400, citing its ​appeal as an insurance asset, while noting that silver, though still supported by strong investment demand, may see its recent outperformance fade as industrial buyers balk at higher prices.

Spot platinum ​rose 2.7% to $2,053.01 ‌per ounce and palladium was up 2% at $1,649.50. Both metals ⁠were set to notch weekly losses.

