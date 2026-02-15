Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Al Baraka Islamic Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has successfully concluded the “RISE” training programme, implemented in collaboration with Alia Rehabilitation Centre, as a pioneering initiative aimed at professionally empowering individuals on the autism spectrum by providing them with a practical, real-world experience within a banking work environment. The event included the trainees' relatives and families, showcasing the initiative's inclusive spirit. The initiative reflects the Bank’s ongoing commitment to developing training programmes with a strong social and developmental dimension that create long-term positive impact for individuals and the wider community.

The programme was delivered as part of Al Baraka Islamic Bank’s strategy to design inclusive training initiatives that embrace diversity and support social inclusion. By offering hands-on opportunities that build skills and enhance professional readiness, the programme aligns with the Bank’s sustainability and corporate social responsibility priorities, and its focus on human development as a key pillar of sustainable institutional growth.

The programme saw the participation of four trainees from Alia Rehabilitation Centre, who undertook a two-month practical training placement across several departments of the Bank, including banking operations, marketing, quality assurance, and Administration. The experience enabled participants to apply professional skills in a real workplace setting, contributing to the development of their practical capabilities and self-confidence, and enhancing their readiness for sustainable integration into the labour market.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Adel Salem, Chief Executive Officer of Al Baraka Islamic Bank, said: “The successful conclusion of the RISE programme marks an important milestone in our journey towards embedding the principles of empowerment and social inclusion. Through this initiative, we were keen to provide participants on the autism spectrum with a practical training experience in the banking sector. This pioneering programme reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to adopting sustainable initiatives that create genuine impact and contribute to building development models capable of long-term continuity, based on our firm belief that investing in people is the foundation of institutional sustainability.”

For his part, Mr Abdullah Suwaileh, Head of Human Resources and Administration at Al Baraka Islamic Bank, stated: “The RISE programme represented a valuable addition to the Bank’s training ecosystem, offering a realistic training experience that enabled participants to gain insight into the requirements of banking work and acquire practical, applicable skills. The programme also enhanced institutional awareness of the importance of adopting inclusive practices as an integral part of a sustainable and motivating work environment.”

Meanwhile, Dr Shaikha Rania Al Khalifa, Director of Bahrain Society for Children with Behavioral and Communication Difficulties (Alia for Early Intervention) commented: “The RISE programme marked an important step in the rehabilitation journey of our trainees, with the experience having a positive impact on their professional skills, workplace behaviour and confidence in their abilities. Training within a real banking environment provided them with the opportunity to test their potential and broaden their future horizons, supporting their transition towards more advanced stages of professional employment.”

Al Baraka Islamic Bank is one of the most prominent Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and since its establishment in 1984, it has achieved distinguished results in providing banking services to both individuals and corporates. The Bank also has a strong track record in innovation and the provision of Sharia-compliant investment and financing solutions. Moreover, the Bank continues its pioneering role in supporting social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, maintaining a prestigious position among leading banks offering Islamic banking services to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit Al Baraka Islamic Bank's website at www.albaraka.bh, check out the bank's verified Instagram page, or call 13300400.