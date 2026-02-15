Doha, Qatar — Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the launch of a new Spends campaign offering its QIB Visa Credit card holders the opportunity to win an exclusive experience at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, courtesy of Visa, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional value and world-class benefits to its customers.

As part of the promotion, valid until 12th April 2026, QIB Visa Credit and Charge Cardholders will have the chance to win one of four FIFA World Cup 2026™ packages for two, enabling winners to attend live matches and enjoy a premium, all-inclusive experience, courtesy of Visa.

Customers who spend a total of QAR 10,000 using their QIB Visa Credit or Charge Card during the campaign period, locally or internationally, will earn one entry into the draw. Every additional QAR 10,000 spent will provide an extra chance to win.

Each prize package includes round-trip Business Class airline tickets for 2, Category 1 match tickets with pre-match hospitality for 2, four nights’ accommodation at a four-star hotel, airport and match transportation, curated cultural and leisure experiences, access to the Visa Everywhere Lounge, and on-ground Visa concierge at the hotel, medical and security support. Winners will also receive a USD 600 Visa Prepaid Card (1 per package), along with gifts valued at USD 400 for the winner and their companion.

Commenting on the promotion, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “This promotion reflects QIB’s ongoing commitment to rewarding our customers with distinctive, lifestyle-enhancing experiences that go beyond everyday banking. Through our collaboration with Visa, we are pleased to offer Visa cardholders the opportunity to be part of one of the world’s most anticipated sporting events, while enjoying a premium experience aligned with QIB’s service standards.”

Mr. Shashank Singh, Visa’s Vice President and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said: “At Visa, we are proud to collaborate with QIB to bring cardholders closer to unforgettable global experiences, such as the FIFA World Cup 2026™. This promotion reflects our commitment to rewarding everyday spending with exceptional opportunities, while delivering secure and innovative payment experiences for consumers across the region.”

To apply for the QIB Visa Credit Cards, customers can do so instantly through the QIB Mobile App.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-VisaPromotion.