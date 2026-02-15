Dubai, UAE – “Turn Your Can into Climate Action” — this powerful call resonated across the UAE as the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) successfully delivered the 30th cycle of its flagship Can Collection Day, transforming a simple act of recycling into a nationwide movement for climate responsibility.

As the world marked Valentine’s Day, communities across the UAE demonstrated that care for the future extends far beyond sentiment — it is expressed through responsibility, action and collective commitment. Through a shared act of recycling, thousands turned an ordinary day into a meaningful expression of environmental stewardship and climate consciousness.

Marking three decades of continuous community mobilisation, this milestone edition stands as a testament to the power of sustained action. What began as a modest recycling initiative has grown into one of the UAE’s most enduring environmental movements — proving that when communities unite with purpose, measurable climate impact follows.

The campaign strongly supports UN SDG #12 (Responsible Consumption & Production) and UN SDG #13 (Climate Action), while championing UN SDG #17 (Partnerships for the Goals) — reaffirming that sustainability thrives when all sectors of the society come together; institutions, academia and industries rally around a common cause.

On this landmark day, thousands of participants — including schools, universities, corporations, hospitality establishments, government entities and families from across all seven Emirates — came together across six collection sites nationwide. The scale of participation reflected a shared national commitment to responsible resource management and climate action.

Aluminium recycling remains one of the most energy-efficient and climate-positive practices globally. By diverting used cans from landfills and reintegrating them into the circular economy, participants directly reduced greenhouse gas emissions, conserved natural resources and supported long-term environmental resilience.

Key Highlights from Can Collection Day 2026

• 11,963 kg of aluminium cans collected on the day

• 490,962 kg collected since inception

• Participation from 138 entities across all seven Emirates

• Prevention of approximately 180 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent emissions

These are not merely numbers — they represent real climate solutions in action. Recycling aluminium saves up to 95% of the energy required to produce new material, significantly reducing environmental pressure while supporting the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic vision.

Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group, stated:

“For 30 years, the Can Collection Day has demonstrated that environmental responsibility is strongest when shared. This year’s theme — Turn Your Can into Climate Action — reflects a simple but powerful truth: meaningful climate solutions begin with everyday choices. What inspires me most is witnessing how this initiative has evolved — from a small gathering in Dubai advocating proper recycling, to a nationwide movement uniting communities across the UAE with a shared purpose.

This campaign is not just about collecting cans; it is about transforming awareness into measurable climate impact and empowering people to become active agents of change.”

The campaign witnessed enthusiastic participation from leading organisations across diverse sectors, highlighting the private sector’s growing commitment to environmental responsibility. This year’s initiative brought together leading entities demonstrating how businesses are aligning operational practices with national sustainability priorities and climate goals.

Beyond immediate environmental benefits, initiatives such as Can Collection Day cultivate long-term behavioural change — especially among young people. By actively engaging students and families, the campaign nurtures environmental responsibility from the ground up and strengthens intergenerational commitment to sustainability.

This message resonates strongly with the UAE’s Year of Family theme, “Growing in Unity,” which emphasises collective strength, shared values and responsibility across generations. Programmes like Can Collection Day bring this vision to life — showing how communities can function as one extended family working together to safeguard the future. The continued support of government authorities further reinforces the UAE’s integrated approach to environmental governance and climate leadership.

EEG extends its deepest appreciation to all partners and participants who contributed to the success of Can Collection Day 2026. Special thanks are extended to our government partners — Dubai Municipality; Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism; Dubai Sustainable Tourism; Department of Tourism and Culture of Ajman Municipality; and Fujairah Environment Authority.

Gratitude is also extended to our corporate logistics partners including American International School Abu Dhabi (AISA), Abela & Co, Bartawi General Contracting L.L.C., Berkeley Services, Design Infinity, Dutco Construction Co. L.L.C., McDonald’s UAE, RAK Ceramics, Labotel Workers’ Village, ISS Relocations, Globelink West Star Shipping L.L.C., Sharjah National Lube Oil Co. L.L.C., and Two Seasons Hotel & Apartments.

We also recognise the invaluable support of our Media Partners — Al Murad Group, biz Today, Climate Control Middle East, Pan Asian Media, and WeTel TV — along with Arabia CSR Network as the CSR Partner. Special appreciation is extended to Lucky Recycling, whose expertise ensured all collected aluminium was responsibly processed and reintegrated into production cycles — strengthening the circular economy and reducing landfill dependency.

This year, EEG aims to collect 42,000 kg of aluminium cans, and has already achieved 29.5% of the target. The organisation calls on businesses, institutions and individuals to continue supporting sustainability initiatives and integrating responsible consumption into everyday life.

Because when we recycle a can, we do more than reduce waste —

we Turn Your Can into Climate Action.

And climate solutions begin with each one of us.

About Emirates Environmental Group (EEG)

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: eeg@emirates.net.ae; Tel: 04-3448622; Fax: 04-3448677 and please visit our bi-lingual website: www.eeg-uae.org; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; X, YouTube & Instagram: @eegemirates