The partnership will serve more than 80 NMC locations across the UAE, strengthening the resilience and scalability of the UAE’s healthcare supply chain

Dubai, UAE: AKI Logistics, a company of Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), has signed a strategic three-year agreement with NMC Group Services Ltd, one of the UAE’s leading healthcare service providers, to deliver a comprehensive warehousing and logistics solution that will support NMC’s network of medical facilities providing high-quality, personalized care to patients across the UAE.

The services will be operated through AKI Logistics and will reinforce NMC’s healthcare operations from a dedicated facility in Dubai Investments Park. Under the agreement, AKI will manage end-to-end logistics for NMC’s healthcare solutions including pharmaceuticals and medical consumables. The partnership will enable seamless delivery to more than 80 NMC locations nationwide, including in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Al Ain.

Samer Sabri, Chief Supply Chain Officer at AKI said: “This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to powering patient care and well-being in mission-critical industries with reliable and agile logistics services that enhance operations and improve efficiency. By partnering with NMC in particular, we are proud to be strengthening the resilience and scalability of the UAE’s healthcare supply chain.”

Stefan Sickel, Chief Supply Chain Officer at NMC, said: “Through this collaboration, NMC’s logistics operations will benefit from faster replenishment cycles, greater flexibility in delivery models and improved stock availability, all of which will improve our ability to deliver seamless patient care.”

Last year, AKI unveiled its next-generation Fulfilment and Innovation Centre in Dubai. The one-million-square-foot facility has quadrupled the company’s fulfilment capacity in the UAE to over 1.5 million units per day, while incorporating provisions for future expansion by an additional 200,000 square feet. The facility already services more than 30,000 business customers.

With its four-decade legacy in the UAE and extensive expertise in integrated logistics, AKI was an early investor in facilities in Dubai Investments Park (DIP), and today operates across multiple sectors spanning pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, retail, food and non-food consumer goods, fitness, automotive, environmental services, logistics, manufacturing, and contracting.

About Al Khayyat Investments

Founded by Dr. Saad F. Al Khayyat in 1982 in Dubai, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) is an Emirati family-owned conglomerate regarded as a pioneer in several industries in the Middle East, operating across multiple sectors, spanning pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, retail, food and non-food consumer goods, fitness, automotive, environmental services, logistics, manufacturing and contracting. Today, the group employs approximately eleven thousand employees in the UAE and its branches in the GCC, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt. AKI was ranked among the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses 2026, according to Forbes.

About NMC Healthcare

NMC Healthcare is one of the largest private healthcare networks in the United Arab Emirates. NMC’s network is made up of over 80 medical facilities, including JCI-accredited multi-specialty hospitals, medical centres, community clinics, day surgery centres, home health services and long-term care facilities. Its national network makes it the only healthcare group uniquely positioned to serve the three most populous Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, as well as the Northern Emirates of Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

The NMC Healthcare group includes the NMC, ProVita International Medical Centre, and CosmeSurge brands. It employs approximately 11,500 people and serves over 5.5 million patients every year. For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit nmc.ae