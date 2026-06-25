Addresses a clear regional health priority: the Eastern Province records the highest rate of prostate cancer of any region in the Kingdom, where the disease is among the most common cancers in men and is often diagnosed late

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) has introduced MRI–ultrasound fusion prostate biopsy together with the transperineal biopsy approach, becoming the first hospital in the Eastern Province to offer this advanced combination for prostate cancer diagnosis and bringing a standard of care available in only a minority of hospitals worldwide to the region of the Kingdom where the need is greatest.

According to Saudi Cancer Registry data, the Eastern Province has long recorded the highest rate of prostate cancer among all regions in Saudi Arabia. According to the Saudi Health Council’s 2023 Cancer Incidence Report, prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer among Saudi men, accounting for 7.6% of all cancers among Saudi males, yet it is too often detected at a late stage, when treatment is more complex and outcomes are poorer.

The new technique merges a patient’s prostate MRI images with real-time ultrasound to pinpoint suspicious lesions, allowing clinicians to target the biopsy precisely rather than sampling the prostate at random. When combined with the transperineal approach, in which the needle passes through the skin of the perineum, it marks a significant advance over conventional methods. International studies underpinning the latest European Association of Urology (EAU) and American Urological Association (AUA) guidelines show that a targeted approach detects nearly 30% more clinically significant cancers, while reducing diagnoses of low-risk cases that can lead to unnecessary treatment by around 17%.

For patients, the advantages are immediate. The transperineal route – an advanced technique used by only 10–20% of hospitals worldwide – significantly lowers the risk of infection and sepsis associated with traditional transrectal biopsy, reduces reliance on the precautionary antibiotics the approach requires, and improves access to the entire prostate, including areas conventional biopsy can miss. It also requires fewer tissue samples, easing discomfort and lowering the likelihood of complications. By offering a less invasive procedure, JHAH hopes to encourage men to seek assessment earlier, a crucial step in a region where the disease is often caught late.

Dr. Tareq Al-Tartir, Consultant Urologist at JHAH, said: “The procedure provides a diagnosis our patients can trust, with far less risk and far less discomfort. Detecting a significant cancer accurately and early transforms a patient’s options and outcomes. This is precision medicine working exactly as it should.”

The investment supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program, raising the quality of advanced care available within the Kingdom and reducing the need for patients to travel abroad for it.

Dr. Howard Podolsky, CEO of JHAH, said: “The introduction of MRI–ultrasound fusion biopsy reflects our commitment to advancing precision medicine and delivering patient-centered care. By investing in leading-edge technology and world-class procedures, we are not only improving diagnostic accuracy but redefining the standard of prostate cancer care in the region.”

The capability is among the first additions to JHAH’s newly established Oncology Center of Excellence, part of a long-term commitment to bring high-impact, internationally benchmarked cancer care to the Kingdom. JHAH encourages men over 50, and those over 45 with a family history of the disease to speak to their doctor about prostate health.

About Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) is a healthcare provider established in 2014 as a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine. The partnership combines Saudi Aramco’s long-standing healthcare legacy, dating back to the Saudi Aramco Medical Services Organization (SAMSO) in 1945, with Johns Hopkins Medicine’s global leadership in clinical innovation, cutting-edge medical research, and world-class medical education.

JHAH provides patient-centered care across multiple specialties, including cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, women’s health, pediatrics, mental health, neurology, and musculoskeletal care. It integrates advanced care models such as remote medicine, hospital-at-home services, and AI-enabled diagnostics to support accessible and effective healthcare delivery. JHAH has recently launched its Cardiovascular and Oncology Centers of Excellence, further strengthening specialized care services.

For more information, please visit: www.jhah.com and follow Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

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Mahmoud Abu-Rob

Mahmoud.Abu-Rob@bursonglobal.com