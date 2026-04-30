H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber, received H.E. Jane Torotich, Consul General of the Republic of Kenya, to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation, boost the volume of bilateral trade and investments, and support partnership opportunities among the business communities in both countries.

The meeting, held at Ajman Chamber’s headquarters, was attended by Fatima Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber, and Lawrence Leli, Commercial Attaché at the Consulate of Kenya.

At the outset, Al Suwaidi welcomed the delegation, emphasizing the importance of the meeting in advancing economic and trade ties and leveraging the promising capabilities and investment opportunities available within both countries. He highlighted the role of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Kenya in opening broader access to markets across the Middle East and East Africa.

Ajman Chamber presented an overview of key investment opportunities in the emirate of Ajman, highlighting its competitive economic potentials, including its strategic geographic location, advanced infrastructure, efficient logistics services, and ease of doing business. The presentation also underscored the rapid growth across several vital sectors, including industry, construction, trade, real estate, education, healthcare, hospitality, and technology, among others, supporting economic diversification.

Both sides stressed the importance of coordinating business-to-business meetings to enhance direct partnership opportunities, participating in exhibitions and investment forums to explore prospects and build economic ties, and facilitating the organization of trade delegations.

For her part, Torotich provided an overview of Kenya’s key economic potentials, noting that agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism are among the main contributors to the country’s GDP. She also invited Ajman Chamber to participate in the upcoming Gulfood exhibition in Kenya.

The meeting emphasized the need to increase bilateral trade volume and identify priority sectors for cooperation, particularly agro-processing industries, logistics services, and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Al Suwaidi and Torotich exchanged commemorative shields.