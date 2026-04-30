Doha – Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre, has introduced a targeted package of measures to assist its firms and ensure business continuity amid evolving regional developments.

The measures form part of the national package introduced by the State of Qatar to support the business community in navigating current operational and financial challenges. They include extensions to audited financial statement filing deadlines, case-by-case flexibility on tax filing timelines, and temporary relief measures related to workspace arrangements provided to startups.

These measures build on QFC’s strong operational foundation, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a stable and resilient ecosystem that enables firms to operate seamlessly. This approach contributes to national efforts to strengthen economic stability and market resilience.

QFC supports a growing business community of more than 4,400 firms, helping them grow with confidence, in line with the Third National Development Strategy.

ABOUT THE QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership and 100% repatriation of profits and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

@QFCAuthority | #QFCMeansBusiness

MEDIA CONTACTS

QFC Corporate Communications

Rasha Kamaleddine | +974 55049647 | E. r.kamaleddine@qfc.qa