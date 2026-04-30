Cairo: The National Gas Company “NATGAS”, a subsidiary of Valmore Holding, announced the successful connection of natural gas services to more than 2 million residential customers across Egypt. This milestone reflects the company’s continued growth and its ability to reach a wide segment of citizens.

This achievement underscores NATGAS’ pivotal role in improving the quality of life for Egyptian households by providing a reliable source of energy, in line with the state’s direction toward adopting more sustainable energy solutions. It also reinforces the company’s position as the largest private sector player in natural gas distribution in Egypt in terms of residential subscribers, driven by its ongoing expansion, which has enabled thousands of new households to transition to natural gas as a more efficient and convenient alternative to traditional fuels.

Leveraging over 25 years of experience, NATGAS has accelerated the expansion of its network across key governorates, including Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, and Beheira. This has facilitated faster and more accessible energy services while maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency. Today, the company serves more than 12,000 commercial clients and about 900 industrial clients, reflecting its growing role in meeting Egypt’s diverse energy needs.

Eng. Mahmoud Hassan, Vice Chairman & CEO of NATGAS, stated: “This achievement is the result of a long-term strategy built on operational excellence, safety, and continuous innovation, supported by a robust infrastructure spanning a network of over 12,500 kilometers. At NATGAS, we place people at the heart of everything we do, whether through investing in our talent or enhancing the quality and reliability of the services we provide. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on delivering efficient energy solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Mr. Jon Rokk, CEO of Valmore Holding, commented: “This milestone marks an important step in NATGAS’ journey and reflects our approach to investing beyond capital to create a tangible and sustainable impact on people’s daily lives, supported by a strong infrastructure that includes 25 pressure reduction stations across various governorates. Each new connection represents a pathway for families to access cleaner, safer energy more quickly.”

It is worth noting that NATGAS was established in 1998 and operates as a subsidiary of Valmore Holding. The company operates under concession agreements with the Egyptian government and is part of the NatEnergy Group. It serves densely populated areas including Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, and Beheira. NATGAS operates 25 pressure reduction stations, with capacities ranging from 5,000 to 150,000 cubic meters per hour, ensuring stable energy supply to about 900 industrial clients, over 12,000 commercial clients, and more than 2 million residential customers.