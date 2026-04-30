Hays Middle East, part of Hays plc, the global leader in workforce solutions and specialist recruitment, has released the Hays Saudi Arabia Salary Guide 2026. The guide is an annual, in‑depth analysis of the hiring market across the Kingdom, providing salary benchmarks and workforce insights for over 200 roles across key sectors of the Saudi economy.

Alongside comprehensive salary data, the report includes expert commentary and analysis drawn from a survey of more than 700 employers and professionals who provided partial responses, and nearly 400 who completed the survey in Saudi Arabia. The findings offer insight into hiring trends, in‑demand skills, nationalisation efforts, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in the workplace.

Commenting on the report, Ryan Tagg, General Manager for Saudi Arabia & Senior Director, Enterprise Solutions at Hays Middle East, said:

“Saudi Arabia entered 2026 with confidence and a clear direction. Vision 2030 initiatives, major national programmes, and diversification away from oil continue to influence hiring demand and the types of skills organisations are seeking. Activity remains steady across key sectors such as technology, construction & property, and banking & financial services, where demand for skilled professionals continues to increase alongside expectations for competitive employment packages.”

Key findings from the report:

• Hiring demand remains strong, with 62% of organisations increasing headcount in 2025 and 74% planning further growth this year. Demand is highest in sectors such as technology, construction & property, banking & financial services, and sales, with many employers also using contract and flexible staffing models to access specialist skills.

• Skills shortages are widespread, with 93% of employers reporting minor to extreme skills gaps in 2025. The most in‑demand capabilities for 2026 include technical and digital skills (49%), business and analytical skills (46%), and industry‑specific expertise (44%), putting continued pressure on hiring and retention strategies.

• Pay expectations are rising, with 69% of professionals receiving a salary increase in 2025, yet 56% feel their pay does not align with their responsibilities. Salary transparency is increasingly important, with 85% of professionals more likely to apply for roles where pay ranges are clearly stated.

• Benefits and career development are key retention drivers, with 55% of professionals citing benefits not meeting expectations as a primary reason for changing employers. Career progression, learning opportunities, and job security also play a major role in employment decisions.

• Saudization remains a central priority, with 93% of employers currently employing Saudi nationals and 75% planning to increase Saudi headcount in 2026, shifting the focus beyond quotas towards retention, development, and long‑term career pathways.

• AI adoption is accelerating, with 58% of professionals already using AI regularly at work. While professionals recognise benefits such as increased productivity and creativity, only 19% of employers currently provide full AI training and support, highlighting a growing need for structured upskilling.

These findings point to a labour market that continues to grow faster than the available talent pool. Employers are expanding teams with confidence, but skills shortages, rising pay expectations, and evolving workforce priorities mean organisations must be more intentional in how they attract, develop, and retain people. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in daily work, investment in digital capability, learning, and employee experience will be key differentiators in 2026.

This edition of the Hays Saudi Arabia Salary Guide 2026 was written prior to recent regional developments. While it is too early to assess their long‑term implications, the insights in this report reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Hays remains confident in the resilience of the Saudi labour market and does not anticipate significant disruption to the overall hiring landscape at this stage.

Download the full guide here: Hays Saudi Arabia Salary Guide 2026

Contact

Laura Siciliano, Marketing Executive, Hays

E: laura.siciliano@hays.com

About Hays

Hays plc (the "Group") is the world’s leading specialist in recruitment and workforce solutions. The Group is the expert at recruiting qualified, professional, and skilled people worldwide, being the market leader in the UK, Germany, and Australia and one of the market leaders in Continental Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The Group operates across the private and public sectors, dealing in permanent positions, contract roles and temporary assignments. As of 31 December 2025, the Group employed over 9,100 staff operating from 198 offices in 30 countries. For the year ended 31 December 2025: