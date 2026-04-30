Dubai, UAE —Arabian Gulf Properties has welcomed the approval of the Dubai Metro Gold Line by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, describing the landmark project as a major step forward for Dubai’s urban development and a strong positive signal for the emirate’s real estate sector. Announced on 22 April 2026, the Gold Line represents Dubai’s largest sustainable transport project and is set to further reinforce the city’s position as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for living, investment and business.

With an investment of around AED34 billion, the Dubai Metro Gold Line will extend 42 kilometres across 18 stations, connecting 15 strategic areas across the emirate. The fully underground line is expected to serve 1.5 million people, support mobility across 55 major development projects under construction, and expand Dubai’s metro network by 35%, with inauguration scheduled for 9 September 2032.

Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of Arabian Gulf Properties, said: “The approval of the Dubai Metro Gold Line is far more than a transport announcement. It is a strategic investment in Dubai’s future growth, one that will create stronger links between residential, commercial and lifestyle destinations while enhancing the overall attractiveness of communities across the city. For the real estate sector, this is a highly positive development that supports confidence, accessibility and long-term value creation.”

Arabian Gulf Properties noted that major transport infrastructure has consistently played a central role in shaping real estate demand in Dubai, particularly in areas that benefit from improved mobility, reduced travel times and stronger integration with business and lifestyle hubs. The Gold Line is expected to open up new momentum across connected districts while increasing the appeal of existing and emerging communities for investors, end users and businesses alike.

The Gold Line is projected to boost the value of properties and real estate near metro stations by up to 20%. Arabian Gulf Properties said these indicators further underline the close relationship between infrastructure investment and sustained real estate market growth in Dubai.

AlBlooshi added: “Dubai has repeatedly shown that world-class infrastructure is one of the key drivers behind the strength and resilience of its property market. Projects of this scale do not only improve mobility; they shape urban expansion, support economic activity and make communities more connected, liveable and investment-ready. The Gold Line is set to deliver exactly that.”

The company said the project also reflects Dubai’s continued commitment to integrated, future-focused planning in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, supporting balanced urban expansion and enhancing quality of life across the emirate. By linking key economic and residential centres and improving multimodal connectivity, the Gold Line is expected to contribute meaningfully to the next phase of Dubai’s development story.

Arabian Gulf Properties added that the announcement sends a clear message about the confidence underpinning Dubai’s growth trajectory, with long-term infrastructure continuing to create tangible value for the broader economy and real estate ecosystem.

AlBlooshi concluded: “Dubai continues to lead by taking a long-view approach to growth. The Gold Line is another example of how visionary infrastructure planning strengthens the market, supports communities, and creates new opportunities across the real estate landscape. It reinforces confidence in Dubai’s direction and in the long-term fundamentals that continue to attract investors and residents from around the world.”

About Arabian Gulf Properties

Arabian Gulf Properties (AGP) is a Dubai-based integrated real-estate developer with vast experience in delivering residential and mixed-use projects that combine design excellence, livability and investment value. Guided by innovation and craftsmanship, AGP continues to play a leading role in shaping Dubai’s modern urban landscape in alignment with the emirate’s long-term economic vision.