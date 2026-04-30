Abu Dhabi, UAE – CNTXT AI today announced the launch of Munsit Emirati TTS, a text to speech model designed to generate real time, human-like Emirati Arabic for enterprise and consumer applications. The release comes as voice technology continues to evolve rapidly worldwide, with recent launches from companies such as Google, OpenAI, and ElevenLabs pushing improvements in how AI generated speech sounds and performs. Yet despite this progress, many systems still struggle to reflect how language is actually spoken across regions.

Munsit Emirati TTS is built to address that gap. It enables systems to respond in spoken Emirati Arabic instantly, with a level of fluency and tone that feels natural to the listener. Whether it is a customer calling a bank, interacting with a government service, or speaking to a digital assistant, the experience is designed to feel closer to a real conversation than a scripted response.

At its core, the technology allows machines to convert written information into natural speech in real time. In practical terms, this enables digital platforms, call centers, and AI assistants to communicate directly with users, respond to requests, and guide interactions without requiring a human agent.

The model is designed with enterprise use in mind, allowing organizations to integrate voice capabilities into their operations. This includes sectors such as banking, government services, telecom, and digital platforms, where large volumes of voice interactions need to be handled efficiently and consistently.

In practical terms, this allows banks to automate customer calls while maintaining clarity and compliance, government entities to communicate with citizens at scale, and customer support teams to handle higher volumes of interactions without increasing operational overhead.

In blind testing with Emirati and Arabic speaking listeners, 93 percent of participants preferred Munsit Emirati over leading global models for naturalness, emotional expression, and dialect fidelity, placing it among the most advanced Arabic voice systems available today.

Beyond user experience, the impact is also operational. Organizations deploying AI driven voice systems have reported cost reductions of up to 20 to 40 percent, alongside improvements in response times and service efficiency, particularly in high volume environments such as contact centers.

The launch reflects a broader shift across the UAE and the wider region, where organizations are moving away from English first or neutral voice systems toward solutions that better reflect local identity. For years, many voice based services relied on imported models, creating a gap precisely where communication matters most. Native Emirati voice AI begins to close that gap, allowing institutions to speak to people in a way that feels more familiar and aligned with the communities they serve.

“Voice is no longer just an interface, it is becoming part of how services express identity,” said Mohammad Abu Sheikh, Founder and CEO of CNTXT AI. “For a long time, the region relied on systems that did not fully reflect how people communicate. This changes that. We are building technology that speaks the language the way it is actually used, and that has a direct impact on trust, engagement, and how services are experienced.”

“Most voice systems were never designed for Arabic, and certainly not for Emirati,” said Shameed Sait, AI Director at CNTXT AI. “What we have built goes beyond generating speech. It reflects how people actually speak, the rhythm, the tone, and the cultural context behind it. The real breakthrough is making that work reliably in real world environments and at scale.”

As voice becomes a more central interface across customer service, digital platforms, and public services, expectations are shifting. Performance alone is no longer enough. How technology sounds, and how it is experienced, is becoming just as important.

With Munsit Emirati TTS, CNTXT AI is contributing to this shift, enabling organizations to move beyond generic voice systems and deliver experiences that are both efficient and relevant to the markets they serve.

About CNTXT AI

CNTXT AI is a UAE-based data and AI company that helps organizations prepare, build, deploy, and scale sovereign AI solutions while maintaining full data control. Its services include high-quality training data through labeling and annotation for AI labs, enterprise data teams, and robotics applications, combining automation with human expertise. It also develops custom AI solutions that integrate with existing infrastructure while keeping data fully sovereign. Its proprietary products include Munsit, a leading Arabic voice AI platform, and TestAI, a suite for assessing AI performance and reliability before AI rollout. From raw data to production-ready AI, CNTXT AI is the single partner that helps organizations adopt AI faster without compromising compliance, sovereignty, or real-world performance. For more information, visit: https://www.cntxt.tech.

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