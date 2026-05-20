The readiness plan includes more than 450 outdoor network expansions deployed along the pilgrimage route to ensure seamless connectivity for pilgrims.

Makkah, Saudi Arabia, stc group, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, has completed its preparations for the Hajj 1447 AH season through a comprehensive operational plan designed to enhance network efficiency and expand coverage across Makkah and Madinah. Leveraging advanced infrastructure and the latest technologies, stc group is ensuring a reliable and seamless connectivity experience for pilgrims from around the world.

stc group deployed more than 1,100 outdoor sites and 400 in-building base stations across Makkah, and the surrounding Holy Sites, supported by over 3,000 Wi-Fi access points. The outdoor network spans Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat, with more than 450 expansions deployed to extend reliable coverage across the pilgrimage route.

For indoor coverage, stc brought 29 new indoor sites online, added 8,900 antennas inside strategic buildings and locations, completing 36 indoor network expansions. This ensured coverage reached pilgrims in the spaces where they gather, rest and pray.



The group has also strengthened its operational readiness by deploying 90 maintenance centers across the holy sites, ensuring uninterrupted service and consistent quality around the clock, with more than 550 field staff operating across critical locations at all times, ready to respond rapidly to any incidents or emergencies.

The Holy Sites have undergone comprehensive readiness testing as part of stc group’s integrated strategy to manage high data traffic, in line with global best practices. Advanced systems were deployed to monitor network performance in real time, optimizing load distribution and maintaining network efficiency during peak periods.

As part of its efforts to strengthen international connectivity, stc group is providing International IP VPN, a service that links local sites with their international counterparts through a high-speed private network. The service will ensure secure and reliable connectivity to support pilgrim movement operations across international entry points and efficient network operations globally.

stc group has reinforced its digital protection framework for core systems and Hajj-related applications, activating a maximum response plan and increasing specialized national cadres to ensure real-time monitoring and proactive threat mitigation. stc has also deployed advanced technologies to anticipate risks and secure Radio Access Network (RAN) sites. In addition, the group safeguarded centralized connectivity for Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, visual surveillance systems, and biometric identification gateways at pilgrims’ entry points.



stc group continues to mobilize its full capabilities to enhance the Hajj experience and enable pilgrims to stay connected with their families and loved ones, contributing to a more seamless and enriching spiritual journey.

About stc group:

stc group is an enabler of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

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