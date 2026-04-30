Riyadh, KSA: Abhi Saudi, powered by Alraedah Digital Solutions, has partnered with Qlub, a leading fintech platform revolutionizing payment experiences, to provide employees with instant access to their earned wages through ABHI’s Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution.

Through this collaboration, Qlub employees will be able to access a portion of their salaries at any time during the month, enhancing financial flexibility, reducing stress, and improving overall well-being.

“Earned Wage Access is not just a financial tool; it’s a shift toward more productive workplaces. By partnering with Qlub, we are enabling employers to support their teams better, while giving employees the flexibility and control they need to manage their financial lives with confidence,” said Omair Ansari, Co-Founder and CEO of ABHI.

“Qlub has signed a cooperation agreement with ABHI to provide Qlub employees with access to ABHI’s earned salary advance service. This step comes as part of Qlub’s ongoing efforts to offer practical benefits that support employees and help them manage their daily financial needs with greater flexibility. ABHI provides a simple, fast experience, allowing employees to submit requests through an easy-to-use interface, with quick processing and the transfer of funds. This makes the service a practical and convenient option whenever needed,” added Fahad Almutairi, People Lead, Qlub.

This partnership reflects a shared vision of leveraging fintech to enhance employee experiences in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.