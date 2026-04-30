CDS Real Estate Development L.L.C, a company duly incorporated and operating under the laws of the United Arab Emirates, hereby formally announces its intention to transfer, assign, and delegate all development rights, obligations, liabilities, and responsibilities related to the real estate project known as “CDS WAVE” (the “Project”), which is registered with the Dubai Land Department under Project Registration No. (4167).

The proposed transfer shall be made in favor of Crona Development L.L.C, a duly licensed real estate development company, subject to obtaining all necessary approvals from the relevant authorities, including the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA).

This transfer includes, but is not limited to, all rights, duties, contractual obligations, and responsibilities associated with the development, completion, management, and delivery of the Project, in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations governing real estate development in the Emirate of Dubai.

Notice is hereby given to all concerned parties, including investors, purchasers, stakeholders, and any other entities or individuals who may have a legal interest or claim in relation to the Project, that they are required to submit any objections, claims, or expressions of interest to the Dubai Land Department (through Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA)) within a period of fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of this notice.

Failure to submit any such objection within the specified period shall be deemed as no objection to the proposed transfer, without prejudice to any rights as may be available under applicable law.

This notice is published in compliance with the applicable regulatory requirements and procedures of the Dubai Land Department and RERA.