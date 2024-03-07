At Leap 2024, aiXplain announced its expansion, marking a pivotal step towards unleashing the full potential of AI in the Middle East.

Dubai, UAE:- aiXplain, the world leader in empowering developers and business users with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, today announced its strategic entry into the Middle East during the Leap 2024 technology conference.

aiXplain’s entry comes at a time where the Middle East has seen a rapid adoption of AI as both governments and businesses in the region recognize the global move towards AI and advanced technologies, understanding the need to either adapt or fall behind.

Enterprises in the Middle East looking to harness AI for efficiency and innovation have a powerful ally in aiXplain, which offers a comprehensive collection of over 40,000 AI assets. This diverse marketplace contains models and datasets sourced from the globe's foremost AI pioneers. To make things easier, aiXplain's streamlined search and browsing capabilities ensure selecting the optimal models or datasets for any project is both efficient and intuitive.

aiXplain’s approach not only democratizes access to the best AI innovations for MENA region enterprises but also simplifies financial overhead. This serves as a pivotal bridge, bringing the global excellence of AI innovation to meet the localized and practical needs of the MENA business landscape.

The expansion by the Silicon Valley-based company aims to address the unique challenges and leverage the opportunities within the region, making cutting-edge AI technologies more accessible and impactful. aiXplain has set up its regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and in addition, has established an office in Dubai, UAE.

aiXplain has already cemented its presence in the region by being involved in numerous projects, most notably with The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA), highlighting its significant role in advancing AI initiatives across the Middle East.

“The global excitement and opportunity surrounding AI has been remarkable, yet its introduction into each region needs to meet specific localization requirements and provide tailored services to ensure it is meaningful and useful for addressing each region's needs. I'm thrilled to reconnect with Husni as he leads aiXplain's mission of democratizing AI in the MENA region,” added Hassan Sawaf, Founder and CEO of aiXplain.

Sawaf brings over three decades of expertise in leveraging advanced AI technologies in mission-critical business operations. Besides founding several machine learning organizations in small and large technology companies, Sawaf has also worked with major Silicon Valley heavyweights such as eBay, Amazon, Meta, and more.

Appointing Strategic Local Leadership for Regional Impact

In line with its vision, aiXplain has appointed Husni Khuffash as Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Khuffash brings three decades of business development expertise with companies like Google, Microsoft, EY, and others, with a special focus on the MENA region’s energy and government sectors. His educational background in law and an Executive MBA equips him with a unique blend of skills for driving growth, innovation, and client satisfaction.

Husni’s role at aiXplain will leverage his vast experience to tailor AI solutions for the MENA market, fostering sustainable success and expanding aiXplain’s footprint.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to lead one of the leading AI companies in the world in the MENA region. It gives me great pleasure to be part of building the new wave of AI which will impact businesses, governments, and individuals.” Khuffash added.

As aiXplain embarks on this strategic journey into the Middle East, it is prepared to set the stage for transforming industries across the MENA region with powerful, customized AI solutions.

About aiXplain

aiXplain is a pioneering company committed to democratizing AI technologies. Founded in 2020 by Hassan Sawaf, aiXplain empowers businesses to innovate and grow through the deployment of user-friendly AI solutions, simplifying the complexities of AI for businesses of all sizes.

