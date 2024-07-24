Amman: Airport International Group has joined the first ‘Airport Innovation Days’ competition launched by Groupe ADP - one of the world’s leading airport operators and its majority shareholder. This international contest targets startups in Jordan, France and Turkey, aiming to accelerate the development of the airport of tomorrow and the future of mobility.

The most innovative solutions will be recognized at three regional finals this year: 25 October in Ankara, 6 November in Amman and 4 December in Paris. Winning startups will see their Proofs of Concept (POC) deployed at airports in their respective regions: Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), operated by Airport International Group; Groupe ADP Paris airports; and Ankara Esenboga Airport, managed by TAV Airports.

Supported by Groupe ADP’s ‘Innovation Hub’ - which has launched over 120 experimental projects in Paris since 2022 - ‘Airport Innovation Days’ seeks to promote startups within the airport sector, raising the profile of innovative projects serving their local ecosystems.

The 2024 edition of the competition will award startups in four categories. The first is ‘Green Airport’ for startups offering solutions to decarbonize airport operations; the second is ‘Passenger Experience’ for startups striving to improve the passenger experience in terminals; the third is ‘Airport Operations’ for startups enabling optimal and efficient management of airport facilities; and the fourth is an ‘Open Category’ for startups proposing an innovation to enrich the airport experience and appeal in an original way.

Finalist startups will present their solutions to a panel of expert judges and be offered a place in the mentoring program for their region. This includes the opportunity to engage with top management from Groupe ADP, Airport International Group and TAV Airports. They will also benefit from media visibility in collaboration with Sifted; a leading media brand backed by the Financial Times dedicated to startup, tech and innovation news.

Groupe ADP, Airport International Group and TAV Airports will financially support the winning startups with a POC worth up to EUR 50,000 at the airport in the winning zone. Additionally, the winning startups in Jordan and Turkey will be invited to the regional final in France to showcase their innovations to a panel of international experts.

To mark the launch of ‘Airport Innovation Days’, Sifted has published a report titled ‘Above the Clouds, the Future of Flying’, which examines airport innovation and its role in transforming mobility in the context of ongoing decarbonization efforts. The report is available here in the link https://sifted.eu/intelligence/reports/the-future-of-flying

Building on the success of the ‘Innovation Hub’ initiated in 2017, the program’s ambition is to accelerate the transformation of Groupe ADP’s airports to develop centers of excellence that foster innovation locally.

“In a country like Jordan, with its dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, vibrant startup landscape and young, well-educated workforce, the ‘Airport Innovation Days’ competition presents an exceptional opportunity to foster innovation and collaboration. As the operator of QAIA, Airport International Group has consistently prioritized the competition’s focus areas: eco-friendly practices, exceptional passenger experiences and world-class operations. We eagerly anticipate the innovative ideas and solutions that the brightest minds from Jordan, France and Turkey will unleash to revolutionize the future of airports and mobility,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

In turn, Groupe ADP Deputy CEO, Edward Arkwright, stated, “Boosted by the success of our various operations to promote innovation within our international ecosystem, we are launching for the first time an international competition in France and across our global network in Jordan and Turkey. ‘Airport Innovation Days’ is part of our open innovation approach, which aims to identify and support promising startups that will help us build the airport of tomorrow. In the wake of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which accelerated innovation in passenger services, this initiative seeks to strengthen Groupe ADP’s influence on our strategic themes through a multi-local approach, ultimately positioning us as the number-one innovation incubator for airports.”

Startups are invited to apply via the official website www.airportinnovationdays.com until 30 September (for Ankara and Amman) and 4 November (for Paris).

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

About Groupe ADP

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2023, the Group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 99.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 336.4 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services, while intending to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2023, group revenue stood at €5,495 million and net income at €631 million. More information on www.groupe-adp.com and on X: @GroupeADP

