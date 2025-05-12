The Denmark-based company PR electronics, a global leader in the design and production of signal conditioning devices for the process and factory automation industries, expands its global reach by establishing its first subsidiary in the Middle East. The new office in Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), will serve as a regional hub for customers and partners across the IMEA region (India, the Middle East, and Africa), providing technical support, training facilities and an enhanced customer experience.

PR electronics, one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of signal conditioning products, is expanding its global presence by establishing its tenth subsidiary and its first in the Middle East.

The new office in Dammam, KSA, will function as a regional hub for technical support and training for both customers and distributors in the IMEA region. As the largest process automation market in the Middle East, KSA is the optimal location for establishing a solid foothold in the region:

- At PR electronics, we are experiencing an increasing demand for our solutions globally, particularly in KSA and the surrounding IMEA markets. In line with our ambitious growth strategy, we aim to be close to our key markets. This exciting new operational setup will provide customers and partners in KSA and the surrounding IMEA countries with direct access to PR electronics’ expertise, Lea Montague, Head of Global Business Development at PR electronics, stated.

The new office in KSA will be headed by General Manager Shakeb Assri, who will lead a team of engineers and manage partners in the IMEA region. Shakeb Assri has extensive experience in the process automation markets of KSA and IMEA and is looking forward to accelerating the mutual growth of PR electronics and its customers in the region:

- Thanks to our partners, PR electronics is already well-known in the region for its innovative high-precision technologies, which make a difference every day for existing customers in the region in terms of making their process control safer, more reliable and more efficient. By establishing a regional hub in KSA, we will enhance the customer experience and concurrently strengthen our position in a growing process automation market that holds great potential, Shakeb Assri elaborated.

From its integrated development and manufacturing campus located near Aarhus in Denmark, PR electronics sells more than 700,000 products annually to more than 10,000 customers in the process and factory automation industries through its subsidiaries and more than 40 distributors across the globe.

The new KSA office marks the first new subsidiary opened in several years, making it especially fitting that it aligns with PR electronics’ 50th anniversary.

About PR electronics

With over 5,000,000 units installed worldwide, PR electronics stands as a global leader in designing and producing signal conditioning devices for the process industry, specializing in temperature, I.S. interfaces, panel meters, signal isolators, and converters. The devices are integrated into marshalling cabinets, field junction boxes, temperature connection heads, and field enclosures across a range of industries, including chemical, pharma, water supply and wastewater, oil and gas, as well as emerging energy sectors like hydrogen, solar, and wind.

Headquartered in Roende near Aarhus, Denmark, PR electronics develops and manufactures its products locally in Denmark and sells globally through sales subsidiaries and more than 40 distributors worldwide. The new subsidiary in KSA constitutes the tenth subsidiary in the international PR electronics group.