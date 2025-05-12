Members enjoy up to 20% savings on top experiences including At The Top - Burj Khalifa, KidZania Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, Play DXB, Reel Cinemas, Sky Views Observatory, Storm Coaster, Adventure Park, Arabic Music Institute, and more.

Members enjoy up to 20% savings on top experiences including At The Top - Burj Khalifa, KidZania Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, Play DXB, Reel Cinemas, Sky Views Observatory, Storm Coaster, Adventure Park, Arabic Music Institute, and more. Tiered benefits are now available across Black, Silver, Gold, and Platinum membership levels.

The initiative reinforces U by Emaar’s commitment to delivering exceptional everyday value and extraordinary experiences.

Dubai, UAE – U by Emaar, the premier lifestyle loyalty programme by Emaar, has elevated the member experience with an expanded portfolio of benefits across some of the region’s most iconic attractions and entertainment venues. From thrilling adventures to cultural immersion and family fun, members can now unlock up to 20% savings based on their tier across a curated list of destinations.

Tiered Benefits Across the U by Emaar Experience Pillars

SKY-HIGH ADVENTURES

At The Top, Burj Khalifa : Enjoy a bird’s eye view of Dubai with up to 20% off on all ticket types, including Level 124/125, Level 148, and The VIP Lounge.

: Enjoy a bird’s eye view of Dubai with up to 20% off on all ticket types, including Level 124/125, Level 148, and The VIP Lounge. Sky Views Observatory: Enjoy breathtaking city views and adrenaline-pumping activities like the Edge Walk, with savings on general admission and bundled café and retail experiences.

Enjoy breathtaking city views and adrenaline-pumping activities like the Edge Walk, with savings on general admission and bundled café and retail experiences. The Storm Coaster: Save on single, double, and triple ride tickets.

FAMILY & EDUTAINMENT

KidZania (Dubai & Abu Dhabi) : Inspire creativity and learning with tier-based savings on all admission types—from toddlers to adults.

: Inspire creativity and learning with tier-based savings on all admission types—from toddlers to adults. Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo : Dive into marine discovery with up to 20% off basic passes.

: Dive into marine discovery with up to 20% off basic passes. Play DXB: Enjoy thrilling VR adventures with up to 20% off reloadable credits.

MUSIC, THEATRE & CINEMA

Reel Cinemas (UAE & KSA) : Indulge in the magic of movies with up to 20% off across all formats, including Standard, Dolby Plus, Premier, and Platinum Suite tickets, as well as F&B from the total bill.

: Indulge in the magic of movies with up to 20% off across all formats, including Standard, Dolby Plus, Premier, and Platinum Suite tickets, as well as F&B from the total bill. Dubai Opera – Exclusive Mystery Rates: Dubai Opera, the region's premier destination for performing arts, offers an extraordinary lineup of shows throughout the year. Members will now enjoy exclusive access to mystery rates on select performances, shared only via a dedicated, members-only email, ensuring an elevated and exclusive experience.

Dubai Opera, the region's premier destination for performing arts, offers an extraordinary lineup of shows throughout the year. Members will now enjoy exclusive access to mystery rates on select performances, shared only via a dedicated, members-only email, ensuring an elevated and exclusive experience. Arabic Music Institute: Up to 20% off on children’s courses, individual lessons, and professional studio recording sessions.

Adventure & Sports:

Adventure Park : Access elevated experiences with savings on all ticket products excluding entry-level passes.

Access elevated experiences with savings on all ticket products excluding entry-level passes. Dubai Ice Rink: Glide into savings on general admission during off-peak hours.

These offers are automatically available to all U by Emaar members based on their tier: Black (5%), Silver (10%), Gold (15%), and Platinum (20%), across the participating venues.

“We’re excited to elevate the U by Emaar experience with more rewarding benefits across some of the region’s most iconic destinations,” said a spokesperson from Emaar Entertainment Group. “These tiered savings reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value, while creating meaningful moments that connect, inspire, and leave a lasting impression on our loyalty members."

To enjoy these benefits, simply present your U by Emaar membership at participating venues.

About U by Emaar:

U by Emaar is a leading lifestyle loyalty programme that rewards members across hospitality, entertainment, attractions, dining, retail, wellness, and fitness. With seamless earning and redemption of Upoints, and exclusive access to elevated benefits, the programme turns everyday spending into extraordinary experiences.

For more information, visit www.ubyemaar.com or download the U by Emaar app.