Dubai, UAE – SUBSCRIBE ME, the flexible car access platform under AWR Mobility, marked its second anniversary this week at Arabian Travel Market 2025 (ATM), celebrating twenty-four months of growth, innovation, and customer-first service in the UAE.

Having first announced itself during ATM 2023, SUBSCRIBE ME has maintained an annual presence at the region’s leading travel and tourism showcase, reflecting its role in the broader mobility conversation. In just two years, the brand has completed over 6,000 successful car subscriptions, building a reputation for flexible, app-based solutions that simplify car access across the UAE.

Sanaa Ouahmane, CEO of AWR Mobility & Trading, commented: “ATM is where our journey began – and returning each year allows us to reconnect with the people and partnerships that made this rise possible. We’re proud of what Subscribe Me has achieved in just two years and even more excited about what’s ahead. The customer response from the start has shown us there’s a strong appetite for flexible, technology-driven mobility, and we’ll continue to respond to that with smarter offerings and stronger service.”

The milestone comes as the company has continued expanding its portfolio and offering. In 2024, the platform introduced long-term subscriptions (up to 48 months), and in early 2025 launched a weekly subscription – a first for the service – catering to an even wider range of customer needs. These options, available directly through the app, provide unmatched convenience without the need for long-term financial commitments, deposits, or ownership headaches.

ATM 2025 also sees the brand collaborate via a shared stand with premium EV brand ZEEKR, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable mobility. Electric models in the Subscribe Me fleet signal a progressive approach to travel, aligning with global goals of reducing emissions and improving urban transport access.

As a primary representative of the AW Rostamani Group’s mobility arm, Subscribe Me carries forward the group’s legacy of pushing boundaries in the automotive space. Its appearance at ATM 2025 reaffirms its efforts to evolve the driving experience across the country.

SUBSCRIBE ME is transforming how people use cars with its cutting-edge digital app and car subscription model. Its innovative and customer-centric approach brings a new level of accessibility to the car subscription landscape, presenting a wide variety of cars across segments and a simple-to-use app to empower customers with complete control over their mobility needs.

As a part of AWR Mobility, SUBSCRIBE ME leverages the wealth of knowledge and expertise available to provide customers with access to a vast network of companies operating in the automotive sector.

