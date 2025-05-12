Riyadh, KSA — In a significant move announced during the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, Sumou Investment and Abu Dhabi Capital Group announced a major Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at strengthening regional cooperation in investment and development.

The agreement marks the beginning of a strategic partnership designed to unlock high-impact opportunities across key sectors, including hospitality, real estate, and infrastructure. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to sustainable growth and economic diversification, aligning with long-term strategic visions in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Both parties view this MOU as a pivotal step toward launching transformative projects that will enhance value creation and drive investment momentum across the Region. As part of the wider Abu Dhabi Capital Group ecosystem, STORY Hospitality — the Group’s hospitality arm — is expected to play a supporting role in hospitality-related initiatives arising from the partnership.

About STORY Hospitality

STORY Hospitality is redefining what it means to stay, feel, and experience. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, this fast-growing international hotel management company is on a mission to turn every guest journey into a story worth sharing. With a thoughtfully curated portfolio spanning luxury escapes and vibrant city stays, STORY Hospitality blends world-class service with bold design and a deep sense of place.

As the hospitality arm of Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG) - one of the most prestigious institutional investment funds in the Middle East - STORY Hospitality is rooted in excellence and driven by ambition. Its collection includes the elevated elegance of STORY Hotels & Resorts and the urban edge of CUE Hotels, each offering a distinct approach to modern travel. From the turquoise shores of the Seychelles to the cultural heart of Morocco and the buzzing energy of the UAE, STORY’s properties are designed to ignite the senses and inspire connection.

With a strong development pipeline, including upcoming openings in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, the company is expanding its reach across the MENA region and beyond. Whether it’s a barefoot island retreat or a design-forward city stay, STORY Hospitality is committed to growing its presence through immersive experiences and strategic innovation.

Beyond hotels, the company also manages a portfolio of commercial and residential assets, including offices, retail spaces, and apartments in Dubai and Abu Dhabi - offering a holistic vision of modern hospitality and lifestyle management.

At its core, STORY Hospitality exists to create moments of meaning. Its vision: to become the most inspiring brand in hospitality for guests, team members, and stakeholders alike. Its purpose: to deliver transformative stays that delight all the senses - and leave a lasting impression.

As its global footprint grows, so too does its promise: thoughtful service, distinctive design, and experiences that go beyond the expected.

Discover more at www.story-hospitality.com

For further information, please contact:

Ananda Shakespeare

Shakespeare Communications

ananda@shakespearecomms.com

shakespearecomms.com