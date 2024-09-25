Samarkand, Uzbekistan: Air Samarkand has launched a new once-weekly service between the Uzbek capital of Tashkent and Al Ain, the ‘Garden City’ of Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The first flight, carrying a near capacity 195 passengers and lasting three hours and 40 minutes, took place on Sunday 22 September, using an Airbus A321 aircraft. The aircraft offers 12 spacious business class seats and 182 comfortable economy class seats to ensure a pleasant travel experience.

Al Ain is the fourth-largest city in the United Arab Emirates and the largest inland city in the UAE. It is a significant cultural center, playing an important role in the country’s history.

“We are excited to add another destination and a new country to our flight map, which we are confident will become popular among both tourists and business travelers,” said Zafar Butaev, CEO of Air Samarkand.

This latest development follows the expansion of services to Istanbul earlier in September, to three return flights a week, and marks the continued and steady expansion of Air Samarkand’s route network. In late July the carrier began flying to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to support religious pilgrims, increasing the frequency to five per week by September – with two services departing from Samarkand and one each week from the Uzbek cities of Termez, Fergana and Namangan. Air Samarkand also serves Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt and Nha Trang in Vietnam, using Airbus A321neo and A330-300 aircraft.

Flights to Al Ain are operated in partnership with the tour operator EasyBooking, which is providing quick and convenient transfers from Al Ain Airport to selected hotels in Abu Dhabi or Dubai. At the initial stage, flights will operate once a week on Sundays:

Departure from Tashkent: 10:40, arrival in Al Ain: 13:20 (local time).

Departure from Al Ain: 15:00, arrival in Tashkent: 19:40 (local time).

Known as the ‘Garden City’ because of its lush greenery, with city oases, parks and tree-lined avenues, Al Ain is also renowned for its fountains and historical landmarks including the Al Jahili Fort and the famous Al Ain Oasis. Other attractions include the Al Ain National Museum, its zoo, an amusement park called ‘Hili Fun City’, several restored forts and the Hill Archaeological Park site that dates to the Bronze Age.

Elsewhere, Wadi Adventure provides water-based activities including surfing, kayaking and rafting, while the Mount Hafeet and the nearby 'beehive' tombs are part of ‘Jebel Hafeet Desert Park’, which preserves the nature and geology of the area.

Al Ain Airport is located almost equal distances from the popular destinations of Abu Dhabi and Dubai (155 km and 130 km, respectively), and will prove popular for those choosing to explore multiple destinations in the fast-emerging UAE.

In the future, as part of its continued network expansion, Air Samarkand plans to launch flights to Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) and Dubai International Airport (DXB), offering even more opportunities for business and tourist travelers.

Tickets and package tours to the UAE with Air Samarkand can be purchased through EasyBooking’s network agencies or on the website easybooking.uz.