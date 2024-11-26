Air Astana signed a codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways, effective from 26 November 2024, marking an important step in strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding travel opportunities for passengers of both airlines.

As part of this agreement, Air Astana passengers will have access to Etihad Airways' flights to Mumbai, Riyadh, Dammam, Bahrain, Cairo, Doha, Kuwait City, and Muscat, unlocking new travel experiences to India, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman. Etihad's global network will be accessible to Air Astana passengers via seamless connections in Abu Dhabi, utilizing Air Astana's direct flights from Astana, which were launched in late October, and from Almaty starting from 5th December 2024.

“We are excited to partner with Etihad Airways, offering our passengers enhanced travel options and convenient access to a broader network. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing passengers with an exceptional and comfortable travel options, whilst maintaining the highest standards of service and safety. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board following this partnership,” said Zhanna Shayakhmetova, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Air Astana.

Codeshare agreements allow for single bookings, simplified check-in processes, and seamless baggage transfer between airlines. To date, Air Astana has signed codeshare agreements with eight airlines worldwide.

About Air Astana Group

Air Astana Group is the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions by revenue and fleet size. The Group operates a fleet of 57 aircraft split between Air Astana, its full-service airline that operated its inaugural flight in 2002, and FlyArystan, its low-cost airline established in 2019. The Group provides scheduled, point-to-point and transit, short-haul and long-haul air travel and cargo on domestic, regional and international routes across Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Far East, the Middle East, India and Europe.

Issued on behalf of Air Astana Group by Euro Asia Communications, Singapore

For more information, please contact:

Anthony Phillips

Euro Asia Communications

10, Anson Road

#13-02 International Plaza

Singapore 079903

Mobile: +65 9832 0431