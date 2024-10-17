Azure Marketplace features 200+ products and cloud services designed to help organizations bring new solutions to life

Dubai and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion developing innovative solutions for the energy sector, announces it has been admitted into the Microsoft Cloud AI Partner Program. Further elevating its relationship with Microsoft, AIQ also announced it has selected Azure as its primary cloud development environment, with the intention to roll out its portfolio of innovative AI products over the Azure Marketplace.

The Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program comprises a global community of 500,000+ partners, and helps fuel digital transformations for customers with one of the most comprehensive, end-to-end tech stacks on the market, and Microsoft’s cutting-edge AI platform.

By being accepted into the program, AIQ will be equipped with the tools to create and market innovative Microsoft Cloud and AI solutions, hold technical consultations, and deliver skilling programs.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director of AIQ said, “This is a milestone development in the advancement of our digital resources and capabilities, and prepares us for the next phase of growth we are entering. Microsoft is a trusted partner to significant entities in the UAE, and we are confident that through leveraging their cloud infrastructure, our own development domestically and internationally will be accelerated.”

AIQ’s choice of Azure as its cloud development environment is based in part on the Microsoft platform featuring 200+ products and cloud services designed to help organizations bring new solutions to life. Applications can be built, run, and managed across multiple clouds, on-premises, and at the edge, with the tools and frameworks of a customer’s choice.

Saravan Penubarthi, AIQ Chief Technology Officer commented, “AIQ is at an exciting point in its journey, where we are looking to take our innovations and insights global, and being part of a robust cloud-based marketplace is essential to achieving this. We are keen for customers anywhere in the world to be able to access and plug-and-play our market-leading tools, and start benefiting from the efficiencies they bring immediately.”

AIQ has already begun to market some of its products on marketplaces, and this is set to be enhanced by the company’s plans to roll out its portfolio of solutions on Azure Marketplace.

Earlier this year, G42, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology holding company, and parent of AIQ majority shareholder Presight, and Microsoft announced a US$1.5 billion strategic investment by Microsoft in G42. The investment was set to strengthen the two companies’ collaboration on bringing the latest Microsoft AI technologies and skilling initiatives to the UAE and other countries around the world.

About AIQ

AIQ is an innovative global technology pioneer based in Abu Dhabi, dedicated to accelerating AI-driven advancements within the Energy sector, propelling it towards a sustainable future. AIQ solutions improve performance and efficiency; protect personnel, assets, and operations; and enable customers to meet their sustainability goals. As a committed contributor to realizing the UAE's ambition to lead the world in AI by 2031, AIQ is playing a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem of Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the global Energy sector. To find out more, visit: aiqintelligence.ae/

For media enquiries, please contact: aiq.communications@g42.ai