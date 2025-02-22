Awarded DNATA's 'Supplier of the Year 2025' for sustainable practices in rPET water supply.

Commits to donating all remaining food items from Gulfood to local charities as part of the 'Year of Community' initiative.

Dubai: Agthia Group, one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies, marked its participation at the 30th edition of Gulfood 2025, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from February 17-21. With Agthia’s expanding global reach, now spanning 67 markets across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, the Group showcased its diverse portfolio of over 35 brands, which continues to resonate with consumers seeking innovation and quality.

As part of its ongoing commitment to product development, Agthia has also introduced two new variants under its Grand Mills brand: Patent Flour All Purpose, catering to a wide range of baking applications, and, Multigrain Atta, a nutritious blend of nine grains designed to support healthier lifestyles.

Agthia also announced its partnership with Reliance Consumer Products to bring Campa Cola to the UAE, tapping into the strong nostalgia the brand holds for many, particularly the Indian expatriate community, while also appealing to local consumers. This collaboration enhances Agthia’s diverse beverage portfolio and reinforces its market leadership in the region. Leveraging its extensive distribution network and industry expertise, Agthia aims to reintroduce Campa Cola to a new generation of consumers in the UAE.

Agthia's industry leadership was further recognized with DNATA's 'Supplier of the Year 2025' award in the 'Most Sustainable Supplier' category. This accolade celebrates Agthia's contribution to Air Arabia through its supply of Al Ain rPET water bottles, showcasing the Group's commitment to integrating sustainability into its operations.

Speaking about Agthia's participation at Gulfood 2025, Alan Smith Agthia’s Chief Executive Officer, remarked: “We see Gulfood as more than an industry event; it’s a pulse check on the future of food. The F&B sector is undergoing a shift, shaped by changing consumer habits and new market realities. As an ambitious company, we embrace this evolution with a clear focus - building brands that stand the test of time, creating value through strategic partnerships, and ensuring our product portfolio continues to set new benchmarks in quality and experience. The future of food is being shaped today, and we are here to lead that conversation.”

He also delivered a keynote address at the Gulfood CEO Summit, outlining the company’s strategic direction in an increasingly dynamic F&B landscape. Highlighting the company’s agility in responding to shifting consumer expectations, Smith reinforced Agthia’s role in shaping the industry’s future—leveraging its diverse portfolio, strategic partnerships, and market insights to deliver long-term value for consumers and stakeholders alike.

In line with the UAE Government’s declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community,’ Agthia Group will donate all remaining food items from its Gulfood participation to local charities. This initiative reflects the Group's commitment to making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

About Agthia

Agthia Group PJSC is a leading Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company. Established in 2004, the Company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and has the symbol “AGTHIA”. Agthia Group PJSC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. The Group’s assets are located in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Turkey, and Jordan. Agthia offers a world-class portfolio of integrated businesses providing high-quality and trusted food and beverage products for consumers across the UAE, GCC, Turkey, the wider Middle East, South America and Asia. More than 12,000 employees are engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of various products in categories such as Water & Food (Al Ain Water, Al Bayan, Alpin Natural Spring Water, VOSS, Al Ain Food & Trading Items); Snacking (Al Foah, Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets, BMB, Abu Auf); Protein and Frozen (Nabil Foods, Atyab, Al Ain Frozen Vegetables); and Agri-Business (Grand Mills, Agrivita).

