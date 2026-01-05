Cairo, Egypt – Arab Financial Services (AFS), A premier digital payment and fintech solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa, is pleased to announce that its Egyptian subsidiary has received a SoftPOS license from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE). This regulatory approval has enabled the company to launch the service nationwide, making AFS Egypt one of the first in the country to bring a fully licensed SoftPOS solution to market.

The AFS SoftPOS solution transforms any NFC-enabled smartphone into a secure, fully functional payment terminal, eliminating the need for expensive hardware. It offers businesses a quick, cost-effective, and highly scalable way to accept payments. By supporting all contactless cards, it is the ideal tool to meet the growing demands of Egypt's digital economy.

“Going live with SoftPOS in Egypt is a transformative milestone for AFS and the Egyptian market,” said Samer Soliman, CEO of AFS. “This fully licensed solution allows us to instantly turn any NFC-enabled Android smartphone into a secure payment terminal, eliminating hardware costs and making digital acceptance accessible to businesses of all sizes. We view this launch as the foundation, and our immediate plan is to continuously expand its feature set and introduce innovative use cases that will further accelerate financial inclusion and power a digitally empowered economy”.

The launch aligns directly with Egypt's remarkable growth in mobile payment adoption. AFS’s solution makes it easier than ever for businesses to accept payments, simplifying digital commerce and building a more accessible and inclusive financial landscape for all.

AFS Media Relations

Email: pr@afs.com.bh

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt and licensed by the Central Bank of UAE, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.