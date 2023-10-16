Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Building on the impressive 30% growth that it has seen in the UAE through the first half of 2023, AESG, a technical consultancy, engineering and advisory firm, today established its newest regional office at the iconic sustainable urban community and innovation hub, Masdar City. The move follows over a decade of working on key projects within Masdar City and positions AESG’s multidisciplinary team of consultancy experts closer to key clientele and prospects in the capital enabling them to better support the advancement of the UAE’s Net-Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

Masdar City’s Associate Director of Sustainability and CSR - Chris Wan said “We at Masdar City have worked with AESG on many sustainable development projects over the years, including some of our most iconic buildings. Their expertise in sustainability and green construction has made them an invaluable part of our community, and we’re happy to be officially welcoming them to the Masdar City ecosystem.”

Commenting on how this latest development aligns with the firms ambitions for the UAE and broader Middle East region, AESG’s Partner and Global Head of Cost Management - Gary Tracey said, “Masdar City and Abu Dhabi have been front runners in the promotion of sustainability in the UAE, the GCC region and globally. Our new office in Masdar reaffirms our commitment to our key Abu Dhabi clients. Keeping in line with our continued expansion, the key to this successful expansion has been the investments made in physically locating our talented experts close to our clients. The new office in Masdar City is yet another demonstration of our commitment to our key clients and projects. Our Cost Management team has vast experience in Abu Dhabi and we look forward to providing our clients with value for their money and cost management services on their future developments.”

AESG’s Partner and Global Director of Strategy and Advisory - Katarina Uherova Hasbani added that the decision to base the company’s newest office in Abu Dhabi’s iconic business district was of special significance. “AESG has served as the sustainability consultant through the concept master plan, detailed master plan and public realm design of Masdar City which is a green print for future cities and sustainable living. We are therefore proud to be among the companies to now base our offices in this business district which sets new benchmarks for sustainability and carbon neutrality. We look forward to persevering alongside our partners and clients in developing ambitious, sustainable and innovative urban solutions,” said Hasbani.

Through 2023, AESG has deepened its collaboration with key government stakeholders in the nation’s capital. The company recently offered its expertise in supporting the development of sustainable tourism guidelines locally in the region that aim to mitigate the effects of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. “With the strengthening of our presence in the capital, we are eager to work with the government and leading private sector organisations as together we actively shape the sustainable future of the country,” said Katarina Uherova Hasbani.

AESG is an award-winning Global Consultancy, Engineering and Advisory firm with offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, working on projects throughout the Middle East, Europe and Asia. We specialise in advanced performance within the built environment and are thought leaders in sustainable development, pairing technical knowledge with practical experience to provide strategic solutions to our clients.

We pride ourselves in being leaders in the industry in each of the services that we offer. We have one of the largest dedicated team with decades of cumulative experience in sustainable design, sustainable engineering, net zero carbon consultancy, fire and life safety, façade engineering, commissioning, digital delivery, waste management, environmental consultancy, strategy and advisory, cost management and acoustics.

With unparalleled experience, gained from working on hundreds of iconic developments, our multi-disciplinary team of Cost Managers, ESG Specialists, Carbon Consultants, Architects, Engineers, Scientists, Planners, Modellers and Commissioning Managers work alongside our Clients to deliver effective solutions that stand the test of time. Our prestigious portfolio demonstrates our extensive capabilities and our ability to consistently deliver best in class solutions to some of the industry’s most complex technical challenges.

