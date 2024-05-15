Muscat: In line with the bank’s dedication to expanding its offerings and enhancing its value proposition, Sohar Islamic - Sohar International’s Islamic Window - has launched its groundbreaking Auto Finance campaign. The campaign presents an exclusive opportunity to acquire auto finance at a competitive interest rate starting from 3.35%, reflecting the bank’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers. Valid until 30 June, this fully Shariah-compliant offer extends to both salaried and non-salaried customers.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Abdulwahid Al Murshidi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at Sohar International, said, “The strategic launch of our Auto Finance offers was meticulously timed to integrate with the prevailing market dynamics. Through astute observation of evolving consumer trends, Sohar Islamic's Auto Finance offering stands as a cornerstone, empowering customers with competitive financing options. This initiative not only enhances consumer convenience but also exemplifies our commitment to providing tailored solutions that resonate with the unique needs and aspirations of our esteemed clientele. At Sohar Islamic, we understand the varying needs of our discerning customers, and our latest endeavor signifies our dedication to facilitating their financial pursuits with unparalleled efficiency and integrity. This campaign also serves as a testament to Sohar Islamic’s steadfast resolve to continually innovate and adapt to the evolving dynamics of the financial landscape, thereby forging enduring bonds of trust and reliability.”

Sohar Islamic's Shariah-compliant auto financing solutions extend beyond gasoline-powered vehicles to encompass environmentally friendly options as well. These offerings are designed with tailored interest rates to align with customer preferences, emphasizing the bank's dedication to sustainability. Rates for gasoline-powered vehicles start at an enticing 3.45%, dipping to 3.90% for two years and adjusting to 4.95% for longer tenures. While customers can avail themselves of reduced rates when purchasing environmentally friendly vehicles, starting at 3.35% for one year, 3.80% for two years, and 4.80% for extended periods until June 30, 2024. With financing available for up to 80% of the vehicle's value, Sohar Islamic ensures a seamless journey towards vehicle ownership. The application process is streamlined, requiring minimal documentation and no joint registrations or mortgages. Approval is swift, enabling customers to realize their automotive dreams with ease.

Omani nationals with a minimum monthly salary of RO 300 and non-Omanis with RO 400 can avail themselves of this offer, subject to specific service period and age criteria. Documentation requirements include a National ID for Omanis and relevant identification and visa documents for GCC nationals and expatriates. Customers can learn more about Sohar Islamic's auto finance campaign by visiting the bank’s corporate website (www.soharislamic.com).

As forward-thinking organization, Sohar Islamic is committed to its customers' financial well-being. Through rigorous market analysis and strategic planning, the bank delivers impactful campaigns tailored to market trends and customer preferences, with a focus on service excellence and market expertise.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com