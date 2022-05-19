ABU DHABI: Senior executives of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Bahrain Bourse (BHB) have held meetings in Abu Dhabi this week to advance a strategic partnership designed to achieve greater cross-border cooperation.

During the visit by a delegation of the Bahrain Bourse to ADX, the two exchanges took steps to implement the cooperation agreement signed earlier in November 2021. The agreement aims to achieve synergies, enhance market liquidity and promote innovative products and services.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse and Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bahrain Clear, said: “Bahrain Bourse and ADX are making strong progress on a range of strategic initiatives that support the further growth and diversification of the regional economy. Our aim is to ensure that our capital markets continue to support the development of an increasingly dynamic corporate landscape, while offering investors easy, cost-efficient access to a wider range of opportunities to participate in growth. We look forward to launching these initiatives later this year.”

Commenting on the growing partnership, Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADX, said: “This strategic partnership between ADX and Bahrain Bourse supports the close economic relationship between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and highlights the central role that capital market development plays in regional growth. Our exchanges are making strong progress in the implementation of an action plan that will provide significant opportunity to issuers and regional and global investors. We hope that this partnership will serve as a template for broader relationships with a number of regional exchanges in the coming years.”

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance, and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

