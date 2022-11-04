The New Wastewater Treatment Plant to have a capacity of 1.5 million cubic meters a day upon completion, serving an estimated 2.3 million people

Tashkent-Uzbekistan: Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company (ADSSC), a leading provider of sustainable water solutions, has signed an exclusive Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Uzsuvtaminot JSC, a key player in improving the management of water resources in the Republic of Uzbekistan, to develop a wastewater treatment plant in the country’s capital, Tashkent. With an estimated capacity of 1.5 million cubic meters a day, enough to serve over 2.3 million people, the facility will be the largest wastewater treatment plant in the country upon completion.

The MoA was formalized at a special ceremony between ADSSC and Uzsuvtaminot JSC, in presence of Mr. Laziz Kudratov, The First Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzebekistan.

Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADSSC, and Mr. Saifnazarov Sahib Ismailovich, Chairman of Uzsuvtaminot, signed the MoA in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The agreement aims to develop a centralized wastewater treatment plant that promotes health and wellbeing, improves the quality of life and keeps pace with population growth within an economically reformed Tashkent. Under its provisions, ADSSC and its partners will undertake the financing, construction, and operation of the plant, whereas Uzsuvtaminot JSC will be responsible for providing the land, effluent, and electricity facilities.

The new treatment plant is set to replace the three existing wastewater treatment plants located in Boszu, Salar, and Bektimir, which have a total capacity of 1.5 million m3 a day. When it is completed, the plant will serve an estimated 2.3 million people living in area covering 435 Km2 in Tashkent and its surrounding regions and will help create numerous job opportunities for the local community.

Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADSSC, said: “This MoA marks our first steps into global expansion, providing ADSSC with the opportunity to extend its market experience and expertise in developing and operating a world-class wastewater treatment project in line with Uzbekistan’s long-term vision of building the ‘New Uzbekistan’. As an entity that places sustainability, innovation, and efficiency at the heart of its business, ADSSC will act as a reliable utility partner to turn this ambitious project into reality while seeking further opportunities to achieve global sustainability that ensures the availability of alternative water supplies for communities within the UAE and beyond.”

Mr. Saifnazarov Sahib Ismailovich, Chairman of Uzsuvtaminot, said: “The signing of this landmark MoA demonstrates the common goals of the UAE and Uzbekistan to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. The project aligns with Uzsuvtaminot’s efforts to facilitate exchange of knowledge and expertise between the UAE national entities and their international counterparts to support global transition to a greener and a more sustainable development model.”

The signing of this MOA marks a key milestone for ADSSC, which continually seeks to leverage its strong track record in asset development and project management expertise to become an Abu Dhabi-based global key player in providing integrated wastewater management whose commitment lies in supporting global, regional, and local sustainable development visions.

In addition to ADSSC, several UAE-based entities have taken a keen interest in participating in the Uzbek government’s drive to modernize and diversify its economy in view of the outstanding relations that connect the people of both nations. These projects demonstrate the UAE’s desire to enhance economic cooperation with Uzbekistan and actively contribute to advancing the country’s economic interests and increasing its competitiveness.

About ADSSC

Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company (ADSSC) was established in 2005 to collect and treat wastewater discharged from all residential and commercial customers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and safely reuse both the solid and liquid waste thereof. ADSSC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. ADSSC has a strategic plan that aims to promote the company to be recognized globally in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, which aims to develop a dynamic circular economy and a sufficient and resilient infrastructure capable of supporting economic growth.