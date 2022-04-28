The world-renowned architect, Adrian Smith along with his partner Gordon Gill, representing their international design firm, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, (AS+GG) toured the New Administrative Capital, accompanied by Maged Marie, CEO, Magnom Properties. The visit comes as a prelude to the first project being designed by Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill in the Capital.

Adrian Smith, partner and co-founder of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, praised the scale of construction and achievements in the New Administrative Capital, noting that Egypt captivated the world with its forward-thinking approach and extensive knowledge, which has left a strong impression on its people over the years. He added that these mega projects play a major role in shaping the future of the Capital to be more people-centric adopting the highest standards of sustainability. He noted that goals’ seeking carbon neutrality are critical today.

Over the last few years, Egypt has successfully succeeded in designing and developing an urban Capital that serves the needs of the community, ranging from residential neighborhoods to educational, religious institutions and medical facilities, in addition to having the largest park in the world. The urban designs are unique in their modern outlook maintaining the rich cultural heritage of Egypt at the same time. The New Administrative Capital provides all the necessary services, hence offering a model for future cities, added Adrian Smith.

Maged Marie said that the real estate sector continues to play a vital role and a major driver of the non-oil economy in the region, coinciding with the worldwide focus on achieving the goals of carbon neutrality. Magnom Properties will look for effective solutions to the changeable investment climate and he is confident that the expertise of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, will contribute and support these goals.

He also stated that the designs by these architects have advanced tremendous development over the years to become more diversified and sustainable. They deploy the latest technologies, using environmentally friendly materials and adopting energy efficiency practices, which are key elements that will assist in foreseeing a more sustainable future for coming generations.

Maged Marie added that Adrian Smith is one of the world’s most reputed architects that we have seen in our era, as he has designed world class projects, led by Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates, and the Jeddah Tower project in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to break the world record of being the tallest manmade structure in the world. He continues to deploy environmentally friendly and energy-saving principles in all projects.

He further commented that Gordon Gill, through Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, designed the Al Wasl Plaza Dome, which is synonymous to the identity of Expo 2020 Dubai and the soul of its legacy, District 2020. Al Wasl is the historical name for Dubai, meaning ‘connection’ in Arabic. AS+GG won the contract for the project after competing with the biggest international companies in the construction industry.

