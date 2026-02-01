Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Challenge Family, have announced ADNOC as the Headline Partner of Challenge Sir Bani Yas triathlon, marking a major milestone in the event’s continued growth and international profile.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the second edition of Challenge Sir Bani Yas is running until 1 February 2026. This year’s event has delivered an enhanced experience for athletes and spectators alike, with refined offerings and bespoke race weekend packages.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, sustainability, and the promotion of Abu Dhabi as a world-class destination for elite endurance sport.

Taking place against the spectacular natural backdrop of Sir Bani Yas Island, the partnership brings together one of the world’s leading energy companies and one of the region’s most distinctive endurance events. ADNOC’s sponsorship underscores its ongoing support for sport, community wellbeing, and initiatives that showcase the UAE on the global stage.

The collaboration has strengthened the event’s strategic alignment with Abu Dhabi’s tourism, sports, and sustainability ambitions, while further elevating the athlete and spectator experience at one of the most unique triathlon venues in the world.

Ahmad Shaker, Chief Executive Officer of Capital 360 and Events, part of ADNEC Group, said: “Building on the success of the inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas, we are proud to welcome back athletes from around the world to participate in this unique event that has not only brought the Abu Dhabi community together but also encourages a healthy lifestyle for all ages and fitness levels. This partnership with ADNOC has enhanced this edition of Challenge Sir Bani Yas, elevating the experience for participants and spectators alike, and reinforcing our shared commitment to promoting wellness and sporting excellence in the UAE.”

Saif Al Falahi, ADNOC Acting Director, People, National Identity & Business Support, said: “ADNOC is proud to be the headline partner of the Challenge Sir Bani Yas triathlon. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting sports in Al Dhafra and across the UAE, promoting active and healthy lifestyles. We look forward to cheering on all participants as we continue to champion sporting events that empower thriving communities."

Following the landmark debut in 2025 that drew more than 3,000 athletes from over 40 nationalities, Challenge Sir Bani Yas will run until 1 February. The experiences of athletes and spectators from the first edition have allowed ADNEC Group to refine, elevate and offer bespoke race weekend packages for the second edition.

This year’s programme retains the event’s signature multi-day festival experience, including family-friendly adventure activities such as wildlife safaris, kayaking, snorkeling, and cultural tours, alongside a vibrant Race Village for all-day entertainment and support.

Furthermore, ADNEC Group introduced cruise ship accommodation aboard the Celestyal Discovery, increased ferry shuttle capacity, and scheduled a cooler race window to improve comfort and accessibility for participants and spectators. For the first time, athletes and their families are staying on a cruise ship during race weekend, with integrated transport, accommodation, training facilities, and technical support creating a single, practical race village experience.

About Challenge Family

For over 20 years, Challenge Family has been at the pinnacle of quality long distance racing with more than 30 long and middle distance triathlons around the globe. With spectacular courses in iconic destinations, no Challenge Family race is like any other. Focusing on delivering the experience of a lifetime to athletes of all ages and abilities, Challenge Family races provide unforgettable experiences that capture all the excitement and emotions of this inspirational sport for competitors, friends, family and supporters alike. #EveryAthleteEveryChallenge #AllAboutTtheAthlete

About ADNEC Group

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy. ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, Hotels, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region, ADNEC Centre Al Ain, the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organizer of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism. ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialized VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence and education. The Hotel cluster consists of a diverse portfolio of seven hotels and resorts across Abu Dhabi, London and Reykjavik, totaling approximately 2,000 guestrooms. Additionally, ADNEC Group extended its portfolio with the acquisition of twofour54, a driving force in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and entertainment industry.

Recognized internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae