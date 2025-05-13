Four new exhibitions will be launched at ADNEC Centre Al Ain under the new collaboration.

ADNEC Group and Informa will jointly develop platforms that support education, culture, and economy.

Abu Dhabi – ADNEC Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Informa, a leading global organiser of exhibitions and events, marking the beginning of a significant collaboration to advance the exhibitions sector in Al Ain. This collaboration will focus on delivering impactful events that support Al Ain’s economic and tourism growth, in line with the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s development goals.

The agreement, signed by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group and Peter Hall, President, Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa at Informa Markets outlines a shared commitment to introduce four new exhibitions at ADNEC Centre Al Ain in 2026 and 2027.

These include:

Wahatan Festival of Creativity

Najah Higher Education Expo

The First Harvest Festival

Zaheb x Tawdheef

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “This partnership with Informa represents an important step in further strengthening Al Ain’s presence as a key destination for exhibitions and events. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring new, diverse experiences to the city, support local economic growth, and contribute to the cultural and educational development of the wider community. We look forward to working closely with Informa to deliver these exciting new exhibitions at our flagship venue in the city, ADNEC Centre Al Ain.”

Peter Hall, President, Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa at Informa Markets, said: "This collaboration with ADNEC Group presents an exciting opportunity to develop something truly unique for Al Ain—creating specialized events that align with community interests and strategic goals. We're committed to contributing meaningfully to the city's evolution and future growth."

The collaboration reflects the shared goal of both companies to drive the expansion of the regional exhibition sector and enhance the events landscape of Al Ain, with innovative event venues supporting cultural, educational, and financial development.

Under the MoU, ADNEC Group and Informa will cooperate closely on the planning, organisation, and promotion of the exhibitions, setting a strong foundation for the delivery of impactful, world-class events in Al Ain.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior executives from both organisations and signals a new chapter of collaboration that will bring fresh opportunities to the exhibitions sector in Al Ain and beyond.