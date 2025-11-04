Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) today announced the launch of a curated concierge service for Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs), entrepreneurs and family offices, created in partnership with Quintessentially, the world's leading bespoke concierge and luxury lifestyle group. The new service is designed to provide UHNWIs and family offices with comprehensive, tailored support as they establish themselves in Abu Dhabi, benefitting from seamless access to the emirate’s attractive economic opportunities, high-quality infrastructure and world-class standard of living.

As the emirate accelerates its economic transformation, Abu Dhabi has emerged as one of the world’s most compelling destinations for global capital. With no restrictions on foreign ownership, and no personal income tax, as well as political and regulatory stability and an ecosystem purpose-built to support enterprise and innovation, the emirate provides a trusted environment for long-term wealth creation and preservation.

ADIO's concierge services spans all stages of relocation and integration, including investment facilitation, business establishment, regulatory guidance, residency and family services such as education, healthcare, property and community orientation. All support is personalised and available through a single point of contact, ensuring confidentiality, efficiency and seamless mobility.

H.E. Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of ADIO, commented: “Abu Dhabi understands the ambitions of today’s global investors, which is why we are building a system that matches their expectations. Our concierge service exemplifies this approach, blending the practical support needed to relocate and grow with the discretion and high quality of life UHNWIs expect.”

Darren Ellis, Group CEO at Quintessentially, added: “This is a first-of-its-kind model in Abu Dhabi. With ADIO, we are creating a trusted platform for global investors to enter and thrive in the emirate, with seamless service at every step. The ADIO Concierge redefines the investor experience reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional luxury services to distinguished clients. By supporting their business with our bespoke concierge solution, we are enhancing the lifestyle offerings available to their network in the UAE and beyond. This collaboration reflects our dedication to excellence and strengthens our position as a leading provider of tailored luxury lifestyle management.”

The concierge service is complimentary to Abu Dhabi’s broader strategy to anchor international capital within a fast-growing, innovation-led economy. ADIO is leading the development of future-focused economic clusters such as HELM (Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine), SAVI (Smart Autonomous Vehicles Industries) and AGWA (AgriFood and Water Abundance), each offering investment opportunities across regulated, high-potential industries.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

About Quintessentially

Quintessentially has, for over 25 years, been the global authority in luxury lifestyle management for the world’s most discerning individuals, businesses and brands. It’s the pinnacle of personalisation and the epitome of exclusivity. With an unrivalled network of dedicated lifestyle managers worldwide and a comprehensive suite of specialised services in-house, it enables and enhances every aspect of its clients lives. Ultimately, for those who always expect the best in life, a Quintessentially membership helps you experience it even better.

