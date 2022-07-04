The new sponsorship agreement reinforces ADIB's commitment to the health and well-being of society

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, and the UAE Pro League announced the signing of a new sponsorship contract under which ADIB will become the main sponsor of the UAE League Cup. The Cup will be branded as “ADIB Cup”, starting from the 2022-2023 season. The sponsorship agreement will run for three years.

The signing ceremony took place on Monday, 4th July, at the headquarters of ADIB, in the presence of Nasser Al Awadhi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, and H.E. Abdullah Nasser Al Junaibi, Chairman of the UAE Pro League.

The new sponsorship agreement reflects ADIB's commitment to the health and well-being of society through supporting sports and health initiatives and programs that encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyles, as well as the bank's commitment to strengthening communication with the broad fan base of the 14 clubs participating in the league and cup tournaments.

Nasser Al Awadhi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said: “We are pleased to announce that ADIB will be the main sponsor of the UAE’s League Cup for the next three years. Football has always been a key component of our marketing strategy, as it provides us with an opportunity to connect with the football fanbase. This partnership will also allow us to play a greater role locally, by bringing football fans closer to their favorite game and creating unique opportunities and experiences for them. This sponsorship also comes in line with our commitment to support sports and youth and promote the health and well-being of our society.”

Al Awadhi added: “Through this sponsorship, we seek to strengthen the position of UAE’s football community and support the association's vision to elevate local football to a global level, which will reflect positively on the position of the UAE as a global hub for professional sports tournaments. We look forward to organizing a large number of activities with the league to take this game to a new level and to develop and encourage the younger generation to practice it.”

H.E. Abdullah Nasser Al Junaibi, Vice President of the UAE Football Association and Chairman of the UAE Pro League, expressed his aspiration that this agreement would contribute to supporting the efforts which aim to develop professional competitions in general, and the League Cup in particular. This sponsorship stems from a distinguished relationship between the League and ADIB, and reflects a strategic three-year partnership in order to serve the UAE and its nation, while investing in their talents to raise levels of creativity and excellence.

Al-Junaibi added: “This agreement reflects the strong partnership that we have with the national entities, particularly Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, illuminating the UAE sky and a pioneer heading to the top with a progressive vision, new ideas and a bank image that has become a benchmark of innovative, seamless, and modern services.”

Al-Junaibi stated that the league seeks every season to improve the commercial, marketing and organizational aspects of professional competitions, in order to create an integrated environment that contributes to the development of Emirati football in accordance with the strategic plan 2020-2030. This will lead to best practices and applications, which would ensure the continuity and constant development of these competitions in general, and the ADIB Cup in particular. That tournament has already established its position on all technical and promotional levels over the past years and has come out on top in every season.

It is worth mentioning that ADIB is committed to the community in which it operates and prioritises the launch of meaningful community initiatives that reflect this commitment, such as the “Future Champions League”. The program seeks to enhance children’s awareness in the UAE of the importance of practicing sports to maintain health and fitness, as well as providing fun experience for them through the football competitions in which they participate with their teams. The bank had launched the “Future Champions League” in 2011, which is a football tournament in which more than 3,000 children from various schools participate annually.

The bank has continued its commitment to implement the youth development program, which is based on the recruitment, development, and enhancement of local skills. The programme will include visits to university colleges across the country and finance sports programs such as the National Schools League for Cricket and the UAE Pro League.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading Islamic bank with more than AED 133 billion in assets that was established in 1997 with its shares traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Over 1 million customers benefit from its large distribution network of 70 branches and more than 500 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. ADIB remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development and promotion of local talent. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 40 percent of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals. ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar.

Named “Best Islamic Bank globally” by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication and Best Bank in the UAE by Forbes, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the world’s first digital Islamic bank for youth and being the first bank in the UAE to enable account opening through facial recognition.

